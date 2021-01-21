We're months away from fair season but that's no reason we can't enjoy some of our concession favorites. This weekend and next, the Kern County Fairgrounds will host another Fair Food Drive-Thru offering a selection of sweet and savory treats.
While other areas of the fairgrounds are allotted for the COVID vaccination site, the South P Street parking lot across the street is dedicated to fair food.
Like the event this fall, customers will drive into the lot, with cars snaking in a line until they reach the ordering stations, which will list the entire menu of concessions.
This month's vendors will be:
Sharky's: Seafood options like lobster fries ($15, $19 for a bucket), popcorn shrimp ($15, comes with fries) and fish and chips ($15)
Big Bubba's Bad BBQ: Featuring ribs, tri-tip sandwiches and giant turkey legs ($15 each) as well as corn in a cup ($5)
Rocket Dog:Offering regular ($6) and giant corn dogs ($11) and candy or caramel apples ($5-$6)
The Sleek Greek: Menu includes gyros ($12 for traditional, chicken or falafel) and Greek ($10) and "dirty" fries ($14), both of which come with tzatziki sauce and feta cheese (dirty also has a choice of chicken or gyro meat on top)
Dynamite Kettle Corn: Serving kettle ($7) and caramel corn ($8)
Sweet Cheeks: Offering funnel cakes ($9-$12) and deep-fried Oreos ($8 for five)
Old West Cinnamon Rolls: The extremely popular rolls are available individually ($5-$7, depending on toppings) or as a six pack ($25-$35)
(If you miss this event, Sno Shack of Bakersfield is planning to offer another preorder of Old West rolls that can be picked up at its Brimhall Road shop. Keep an eye on facebook.com/SnoShackLLC for updates.)