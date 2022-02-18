PETE TITTL: Zama dazzles in downtown Bakersfield

In old Westerns, the cavalry would sometimes send a scout out ahead to scope out the terrain, assess the enemy and determine the likelihood of survival.
I have my own version of that with the pool contractor Richard, who I know from the gym, and not only does he get to new restaurants before me, but he orders profusely and gives me detailed reports.
He was at Flame & Fire twice within the first week and gave me the lowdown, and he beat me to Zama Latin American Cuisine, the impressive new restaurant located in what used to be two-thirds of The Mark downtown.
Richard ordered a tomahawk steak ($120) and three drinks and came back impressed with everything, dropping $300 though he didn't say how many people he had in his party. Though there is a wine list, the specialty drink really impressed, and I was impressed that he was able to put away 32 ounces of beef in one sitting. He was particularly impressed by the asparagus, which were crisp outside, tender inside and tasted fabulous. As in his report on Flame & Fire, I was warned to bring a lot of money.
That, in short, is the only real negative you're gonna get on Zama, which impresses on so many levels for so many reasons, ranging from its tasteful, classy décor (down to the black cloth napkins with the restaurant's name embroidered on them) and the fancy drink carts to the service, which is so polished you just wonder how they did such a great job training the people. And my companion noted the squadron of employees working the dining room is impressive; they're employing a lot of folks.
From appetizers to desserts to drinks, the fare is creatively impressive and, as with Flame & Fire, this is not the same-old, same-old style of restaurant. Yes, the cost may limit it to special occasions for many, but on so many levels it reminds us of great restaurants we've been to in Santa Monica. Zama is urbane to the max.
We went early on a Friday without reservations, which I do not recommend since the place filled up quickly and it's too risky. While we loved the décor when it was The Mark, the new owners have done some amazing things with a cement floor, white-washed brick, natural-color wicker and macrame pendant lighting, live edge wood tables and very soft and comfy club chairs in the area we were dining in.
The staff is all wearing black, and my companion noted they looked very sleek. They have that hyper-attentive look in their eyes as if trying to divine your thoughts and attentions before you articulate them.
The menu does feature less pricey creations like tostada and taco plates for $18, and the price range even at steaks has a low-end range and a high-end range. For example, a plate of chicken enchiladas, rice and beans is $21. But the variety is just astonishing, made me wish I had more than one appetite. One of the appetizers had a variety of roasted bone marrows with smashed avocado, corn tortillas and chimichurri sauce ($21).
I had to get a steak after Richard had praised the tomahawk, but I settled for the more conventional 16-ounce rib-eye ($34) with a side of rustic smashed potatoes ($14), although our waiter also said the grilled asparagus ($15) and garlic crispy Brussels sprouts with Parmesan ($14) are also popular.
My companion selected the pollo con mole ($24). And we pre-ordered flan Isaac ($14), made with goat cheese, mostly because we had never had anything like that, and it sure sounded like food critic bait.
In addition, after Richard's praise of the drinks I had to order something called a bacan ($16), which was a pomegranate mule made with ginger beer, dark rum and fresh pomegranate seeds. Like a lot of what we sampled that night, it was all new and fresh and everything that makes life exciting and intriguing.
To top it off there's a man running around the restaurant with a "mixology cart" offering these showy drinks that we saw offered at Nuestro Mexico Bar and Tacos, with a bubble on top. It's part of a trend where they use a simple gunlike tool called a Flavour Blaster to create a dome on top of the drink. We watched the artist at work at a nearby table. Those drinks run between $18 to $20. They call it mixology theater though supposedly the aromas under the temporary dome may add some flavor to the drink.
The food here didn't need any sleight of hand. My companion compares all moles she samples to the great product from Los Agaves in Santa Barbara, where the sauces are so slow-cooked that they seem to come out of a French kitchen.
Zama's version is comparable, with a half chicken prepared bone-in and covered with the Mexican standard and served with black beans that were watery and only lukewarm, Spanish rice and amazing, fresh flour tortillas kept warm and moist inside a cloth bag (one of those little touches that help Zama stand out). I loved the garnish on top: crisp, shaved plantain chips.
My steak was presented with only a grilled white onion bulb and a pepper on a wooden platter, but it was tender and appeared brushed with oil before presentation, a pile of course ground salt to the side. The potatoes were not what I expected, very creamy, cut into small squares rather than a variation on mashed that I was expecting. We both dug in.
And the capper was the flan, which my companion thought had the texture of a light cheesecake, and the slightest earthiness from the goat cheese, not to the point that it would be distracting or overpowering, and the beautiful "red fruit coulis" swirled around it with chocolate cookie crumbs too made it a must-order.
Richard took his ex-wife on a second visit, and she didn't like the atmosphere at the bar/dining room, which is to the west of the main dining room where we were seated, calling it too "clubby." There is definitely a difference in ambiance between the two areas.
Our waiter did mention that customers are loving the grilled red snapper with a red pepper aioli ($50), so we'll be back for that and so much more, including the bone marrows and maybe if we're feeling like Fred Flintstone, that tomahawk steak.
Zama Latin American Cuisine is already one of the best new restaurants to open this year and can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.