PETE TITTL: You’ll go Crazy for these double-fried wings

Korean food is still hot, both literally and figuratively.
There is a substantial addictive element to the cuisine that I can’t quite put my finger on. I have a friend on social media who says he has to have kimchi regularly now. Considering the whole peninsula acts that way toward this Korean cabbage staple, I understand his passion.
My sister-in-law from Taft spent some years in South Korea when her husband was in the Army and she is pretty much the same way, always up for a visit to a Korean restaurant. And where Bakersfield was lucky to have even one Korean place some years ago, we now have many choices, the most recent we wrote about being Bok Bok Chicken on Easton Drive off California Avenue near Highway 99.
Our newest Korean restaurant doesn’t even have the country’s name in the title: Charlie’s Crazy Chicken. However, it has that double-fried chicken that we enjoyed at Bok Bok in a more casual ambiance, right near the freeway, a very small dining room as part of a convenience store building but, as with Bok Bok, the sauces help the chicken soar.
They also offer funky corn dogs (more on those later), oddities like a croffle (a waffle supposedly made with croissant batter), hamburgers and bingsu (Korean shaved ice).
I was bummed when we visited that the kimchi burger ($8.95) was not available. Apparently, someone, hopefully not a friend of mine, consumed all the spicy cabbage. Instead, we ordered 10 pieces of Korean chicken wings ($18.95) so we could sample two sauces (Korean soy garlic and Korean honey-glazed, also known as yangnyeom), a four-piece chicken fingers ($10.95) with the mango habanero sauce, sweet potato fries with maple syrup on the side ($6.95) and that croffle ($6.95).
The woman behind the counter warned me that it would take 16 minutes to make the chicken since they fry it to order. I silently praised God that they did that. I remember my dad in his restaurant refusing to offer fried chicken unless he could make it to order. I realize most fast-food chicken places don’t do it that way.
The product at Charlie’s, being double-fried and then liberally tossed with sauce, is just nearly perfect. A note of warning: Be careful eating the drummettes. When they trimmed the wings off the breast of the chicken, they were a bit sloppy about bone integrity so use caution when you’re putting the top of the drumette in your mouth. Some had a very sharp bone fragment, and I managed to not draw blood.
If I had to name one sauce that I’d find addicting it’s the yangnyeom: garlic, chili flakes, soy sauce, sugar, honey and vinegar are typically used, sometimes with ketchup thrown in. It’s really got almost anything you find decent on the tongue, and if you’ve been drinking alcohol, it will wake up the taste buds, that’s for sure.
The soy garlic is a bit more conventional, and the mango habanero has all the sweet and hot you want in one sauce.
They also have a Crazy Charlie option for those who want an exceptionally spicy sauce.
You can get most sauces mild or spicy, I went spicy, and it was not too intense. You could taste the other flavors of the chicken, which I prefer.
The fingers are long, meaty strips of breast meat that, in the tradition of all their competitors, are minimally processed and quite tasty.
I was expecting more fluffy layers on my croffle, which had whipped cream and strawberry sauce, but that’s probably not realistic considering a waffle iron is involved. Like everything else at Charlie’s, it’s made to order for maximum freshness.
And, for the record, my food was served in 20 minutes, not 16, but close enough and since the chicken was almost too hot to eat temperature-wise, I was OK with it.
The sweet potato fries tasted fresh-cut, but we didn’t dip them in the maple syrup. Who needs that?
On a future visit, we will sample the Korean corn dog, one of which is rolled in mozzarella cheese squares before frying and looks positively beautiful in its ugliness.
The atmosphere is functional with some cool murals on the wall and K-pop music videos playing on the TV.