PETE TITTL: Yard House is the big cheese with new menu items

Over a year after it opened, Yard House is still a great location on game night, not just because the beer selection is off the charts, or the TVs located practically everywhere give you a good view of the game no matter where you are.
It's the food. And there are some tempting new choices on the menu added in recent months that we sampled as the Dodgers were fighting off the Cardinals to stay in the hunt for the World Series. The sweet home run that Justin Turner hit brought a roar from the crowd in the Bakersfield restaurant — which sadly did not end in a series victory for the Dodgers — but every seat at the bar, tables and booths was taken and life was sweet for Dodger fans for a few brief moments.
The new items that we sampled were an appetizer called Miguel's queso dip ($12.49), the double decker BLT ($12.99) and the Korean cheesesteak sandwich ($14.49). Of course, the new items are marked on the menu with a "new" label, which I always find helpful. Additional unsampled new items include the "everything-crusted" seared ahi sandwich ($15.79), the beer-battered cod sandwich ($13.99, also available in "hot fish" style) and the house cheesesteak sandwich ($13.99), which though it has roasted garlic seemed like a tamer version of that Korean cheesesteak I ordered.
Yeah, I know Yard House is a chain, but this Korean cheesesteak sandwich is brilliant, alluring, obsession-worthy. First, they use chopped rib-eye, a tender, flavorful cut of beef. The cheese is white cheddar, the bun a long, white French roll that narrows at the ends. There is, of course, kimchi on it with gochujang, that red chile paste that is the perfect touch. Toss in caramelized onions and fresh chopped green onions on the top and it was like nothing I ever sampled before, but it all worked so well.
As did that cheese dip, though frankly it would be perfect at happy hour as the price would be cut in half. Served in a 6-inch-diameter circular dish, the dip is a mix of pepper jack, cheddar, queso blanco, guajillo chile and roasted poblano peppers, served with tortilla chips and hot small flour tortillas, plenty of both really. You can make your own quesadillas on the spot, though it was blazing hot after being torched under the broiler, the cheese dark brown in spots but not really burned. On the verge of it, though.
The issue, of course, is that we were served this first, and couldn't resist all the cheese and those peppers that worked so fabulously with this. So we set about destroying our appetites — in a good cause, I'm sure.
The most pedestrian of the choices was the BLT just because it didn't dazzle. The bread was toasted, Boston lettuce was used, the bacon I thought was crispy though my companion found it too fatty for her tastes. The menu said it was made with brioche bread, but that too fell flat. Being merely OK didn't sit well compared to the other food.
Service has improved since we first wrote about the restaurant in February 2020. I could not believe how many employees I noticed scrambling around on this very busy night and had to believe that the return of professional sports with actual fans has got to be a huge bonus to the business, even without that great Korean cheesesteak.