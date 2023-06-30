Ever since it opened, Wiki's Wine Dive & Grill has had an energy that brings in the crowds. We last wrote about the place when it put a tent outside in 2019 (you remember those days) and found the kitchen had a new creative energy about it.
That's only continued in the interim and what I appreciate the most is when they change the menu, they keep the things that are working and supplement those with a few new and bold choices that fit current culinary trends.
But before we detail all that let's go into the weekly special events. Sunday and Monday offer all-day happy hour. There are some exceptional wine bottle deals on Wednesdays and all glasses of wine that night sell for half-off, which means a house chardonnay goes for $3.50. The wine list is one of the most extensive in town, Mondays brings $5 martinis, Tuesday $5 margaritas, live music is present on most days. My companion and her friends love the $3 champagne and $12.95 pizzas (after 4 p.m.) on Thursdays.
And the early bird special on Saturday from 4 to 5 p.m. is outstanding: Buy one entrée, get one free (it says on the menu "restrictions apply" but I've never ran into issues). And the lunch menu, available 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays, has everything priced at $12.95, including the fascinating vegetarian entree of jackfruit tacos.
Since our last visit, the menu has a few items with a "new" designation, and we tried to order one of those, the chashu ramen ($19.50) made with pork belly and mushrooms, but our waiter said it wasn't available. Instead, I selected a "new to me" item, the five-cheese ravioli with shrimp ($22.50) while my companion chose the Catalina chicken ($15.95), a dependable favorite.
The worst thing we can say about any of it was that the lettuce in the house salad that came with my companion's entrée was a tad old, and there was unfortunately no house bread or rolls to sop up the amazing pesto cream sauce that was in my bowl of pasta. It was beautiful, it was perfect, and I personally humiliated myself by scraping it up with my fork after the pasta and nine perfectly grilled shrimp were gone.
Why do we like the Catalina chicken? The simple grilled skinless chicken breast is on a plate with a pile of spinach, cucumber chunks, strawberry slices, red onion and cherry tomatoes, all with a simple red wine vinaigrette. No starch. There's a cilantro cream sauce drizzled over the chicken.
Both of us enjoyed the slightly chunky tomato bisque that I selected with my entrée. Let's call it textured, but like everything that's coming out of that kitchen there's no doubt it's made in house and worth your time, money and taste buds.
At this point in the review, you may be wondering what are the "old" favorites they've been keeping on the new menus? A few that I've loved is the house-made meatloaf, available as either an entrée ($19.50) or as a sandwich ($17.75); the blackened Atlantic salmon ($24.50) with coconut rice, succotash and mango habanero sauce; the Bako Irish nachos ($17.25) featuring house-made potato chips; any of the four pizzas ($18.25 to $18.75); the slow-roasted herb chicken ($16); the chicken Michael ($18.75), made with a rosemary-marinated chicken breast; the lollipop lamb rack ($22); and Wiki's garlic cheese bread ($11).
The mahi-mahi or carnitas tacos ($9.50 for two) go down very well at the bar during happy hour, and I can't forget about the Parmesan-crusted brisket sandwich ($17.95), which is topped with pepper jack cheese.
The signature cocktails are also creative and amazing, particularly the tequila pineapple punch ($13).
Yeah, I've probably spent too much money there over the years, but Wiki will have that effect on you.
The atmosphere is marked by that glassed-in visible wine storage room near the door, and we have enjoyed the patio to the left that seems adequately heated and cooled no matter what time of year we've visited. Service was merely OK. Our young waiter didn't knock $5 off the price of the pasta since that is one of the Wednesday specials and got a bit invisible as the place filled out.
Wiki Wine Dive & Grill can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
