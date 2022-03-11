PETE TITTL: West Coast Sourdough rises to the occasion

Recently, my brother Paul and I were discussing sandwich shops. Yes, we’re usually talking about food. We both agreed that Subway was a trailblazer when it started making its own bread in the restaurant, but lately we prefer other places that make more interesting rolls, such as Jersey Mike’s.
“Right now, Subway is like Wonder Bread,” Paul said. “No personality.”
In recent weeks, my companion has been on a quest to make the perfect loaf of sourdough bread and purchased a starter on the internet that is allegedly 200 years old. I mean, everything on the internet is true, right? The purchase came with a sheet of tips on how to nurture the starter, and with some YouTube videos from similar experts, she has created a final product that is pretty special.
What do these two stories have to do with each other? Recently in Bakersfield, we got a new restaurant called West Coast Sourdough, part of a small California-based chain. It went into what used to be a Togo’s at the corner of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue.
In the ultra-competitive sandwich market, I had to rank Togo’s near the bottom, so no loss to me. West Coast Sourdough is near the top, on the other hand, simply because they make the most amazing sourdough baguettes and soup bowls fresh on the premises every day and use them in 18 different sandwiches and with seven different soups, and the difference is startling compared to what others offer.
The fillings on the sandwiches are above average, but that bread is bakery-quality and then some. The opposite of Subway and even my companion, who could be biased due to her recent pursuits, was wowed by the final product. Just be sure not to order the soup the way I did — not in a sourdough bowl. It was a rookie mistake.
Sandwiches come in three sizes: 4-inch ($7.29), 6-inch ($9.39) and 8-inch ($10.99). Do the math and you will see it’s wisest to order the 8-inch even if it means saving part of the sandwich for later. And especially if the bread impresses you as much as it did me, you’ll consider it worth the extra cost.
I ordered a cup of the tomato bisque ($5.95) and the 8-inch barbecued brisket ($10.99) while my companion selected the 8-inch grilled chicken pesto ($10.99) and a cup of the soup of the day, the chicken and poblano pepper ($5.95).
If you’re going to buy any soup, pay $9.49 and get it in a bread bowl as those look amazing. With the cup, we got two slices each of that airy, thin-crusted, tangy fresh-baked sourdough and it was amazing to dip them into the soup and enjoy.
Frankly with the way technology is today, vacuum bagging, etc., it’s gotten darn near impossible to tell when a soup is freshly made on the premises or brought in, but I will say here both the soups tasted high quality, the tomato bisque thick and red and the chicken amazing with the tiniest bits of celery, carrots and corn kernels and black beans in a chicken stock so good it made me look forward to my next cold so I can have an excuse to order this again.
Soups available every day are the clam chowder and tomato bisque, and the others are on a set schedule and include fire-roasted vegetables on Tuesday and broccoli and cheese on Saturday.
The sandwiches were quite gloopy to eat even with the “house sauce” on the side. Both were among the five hot sandwich options West Coast offers, and the brisket (which was stringy, not chunky and adequately smoky) featured melted cheddar cheese and a light jalapeno-ranch coleslaw. The chicken sandwich was made with chicken breast meat, lettuce, tomato, purple onions and enough pesto to taste it and give it a slight green color but not too much to overwhelm the taste of the poultry.
Sandwiches were prepared and delivered in 12 minutes on a moderately busy Friday night. The crew is pleasant and efficient, and the dining room is very clean like you’d expect a new place to be.
The decor is functional with murals on the wall showing various West Coast scenes and sandwiches intermingled. They also offer five different salads and fresh baked cookies, but it’s hard to imagine either of those matching up to that bread.
West Coast Sourdough can be recommended for a fine dining experience.