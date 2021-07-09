PETE TITTL: We're doing chicken dance with hot new options

Earlier this year there were news reports of impending chicken shortages. I immediately mentally filed these away like I did the alleged shortages of paper towels and toilet paper that seemed to occur over a year ago, inspiring actual Americans to buy toilet paper from China via Amazon. I am so grateful I never got down to that level, especially since the stories about the quality of what people were buying were quite comical.
Now I do believe that with changing dietary patterns a chicken shortage would make sense. And it's not due to panic buying, but just the increasing popularity of poultry, especially to those millions of Americans wanting to reduce their consumption of red meat but not go full vegetarian. Chicken seems like a safe compromise.
Back in May, a Texas A&M agricultural economist David Anderson said restaurant demand, especially with the economy reopening, had doubled the wholesale price of boneless, skinless chicken breasts. It was even worse for wings, with Wing Stop offering fried, boneless thigh meat ("Thighstop") through its website or DoorDash. And you have to think that the chicken sandwich battle that Popeye's started with other fast-food restaurants has got to be contributing, as well as the growing popularity of Nashville hot chicken.
Here in Bako we've got two new chicken places to investigate (with more on the way): Baba's Hot Chicken and El Pollo Riko, located across the street from each other on California Avenue. Though the two places are very different, I'm sure there's room for both of them in the market, given our growing affection for protein that was once covered with feathers.
Let's start with Baba's Hot Chicken, which is a simple, limited menu operation much like In-N-Out: four items on the menu, four sides and two extras. It's the kind of place that's competing with Bucky's and Angry Chickz in the spicy sandwiches/large tenders market. We sampled a regular hot sandwich ($13), a two tenders platter with a side and a drink ($11), opting to try the mac and cheese.
The chicken is available in four heat levels, and since the other two places have a medium as plenty hot for my tastes, we opted for mild on the tenders and medium on the sandwich. On my next visit I'll ramp it up to hot or extreme, as what we tried was accurately described on the spice level, which is good news for those who actually like it mild.
The chicken was moist, the crust excessively crispy, the slaw on top very lightly treated with dressing fitting current trends. The mac and cheese was made with fusilli pasta and had a standard creamy taste.
Another thing I liked is that with the limited menu, food seems to come out quickly. The small dining room was exceptionally clean when we visited and had two cool murals, one a stylized mural of a red-haired woman enjoying a sandwich while encircled by flames formed by a renegade chicken who's flying above the cash register.
Allergy warning: They use peanut oil, which makes everything taste better unless you're allergic to peanuts, meaning it could kill you. I've had readers tell me just being near these kinds of restaurants can trigger an attack, so you've been warned.
El Pollo Riko is a completely different place with a diverse menu that include empanadas, burritos, burgers, Cuban sandwiches, bowls, Salvadoran and Argentine sausages, beef and pork ribs and an assortment of drinks from South America such as Iron Beer (an order taker described it as an energy drink — it's nonalcoholic, originally from Cuba but now made in Florida), Inca Kola from Peru and Jupina, another Cuban transplant that is an ultra-sweet pineapple soda.
On the wall is an inspirational story of the chain's founder, Chris "Toby" Rodriguez, who escaped Cuba while young and built a successful life here in construction until the economic problems of 2008-2009 inspired him to move into the restaurant business. He started in Van Nuys with Ay Papa Que Rico and has built another success.
Amidst all the political debate, it's stories like this that convince me immigrants are America's "secret sauce," that we're a beacon for anyone in the world who wants to build a better life for their family away from an oppressive government. In the process they make our lives better by bringing food and drink that is new to us, such as those drinks and sausages, as well as a guarantee that if you don't like your food, it's free. Sometimes those new to capitalism understand it better than those who grew up with it.
What we sampled was awesome: the half-chicken combo ($10.99) and the chicken bowl ($8.99). The bowl had a lot of rice, beans, tomato chunks, finely chopped chicken chunks bound together by cheese, and a bit of shredded iceberg lettuce as a garnish. The lettuce was useless decoration, but the bowl itself was just fantastic, with a real homemade taste.
The chicken here is citrus-marinated, reminding me of El Pollo Loco in that the marinade completely changes the poultry making it taste so different from what everyone else offers. What El Pollo Riko does that helps it stand out from that chain is they use mesquite charcoal to grill it, and their slogan "Where there's smoke there's flavor" really seemed to describe the chicken they offer.
For sides, we were presented with moist rice that had a minimal tomato flavor and black beans that stood up to what we sampled at Cuban restaurants in Miami.
There is so much on the menu we will be back to try, such as the ribs, those sausages and the Cuban sandwiches. The décor is functional, as it was when the location was home to Cowboy Chicken.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.