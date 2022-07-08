PETE TITTL: Welcome to the Club

Whenever I think of the Petroleum Club, I think of J.R. Ewing on "Dallas" getting together with his cronies and plotting some business nonsense to destroy a rival. And it makes sense because for the past 100 years oil has meant power in our society, and if the anti-extraction folks have their way, I seriously doubt we'll see a Wind & Solar Club having the same panache.
The Petroleum Club of Bakersfield used to be located on the top floor of one of the city's tallest buildings, located on California Avenue, and since I was never a member, the only time I was there was for special charity events. The view was, indeed, magnificent and it's easy to imagine the members feeling like kings and queens of the hill while drinking and dining.
The pandemic pretty much took the place out, and I'm sure the changes in Sacramento haven't helped, and it has now relocated to the old Sundale Country Club spot that for decades was known as Tavern by The Green after the New York City Central Park landmark Tavern on the Green made its legal displeasure known and forced the local spot to alter its name.
In 2015, it became Le Foret Fine Dining, but ownership changes of the Kern City golf course property have led us to this point. We always liked the view from the large windows in the dining room, and ironically you can see the old home of the Petroleum Club off in the distance.
The good news is that the dining room is open to the public, so you don't need to be J.R. Ewing to eat here. And, based on our visit, this could be the best restaurant that almost no one knows about. There is an emphasis on seafood, creative vegetarian choices as well as burgers, steaks, pastas and big salads that may surprise you if you're expecting bland, inoffensive country club cuisine.
We got an email from manager Jay Patel who said members do get priority seating, discounts and other benefits but "everyone is welcome to dine." It's a good idea to call ahead for reservations as they sometimes book special events in the dining room, which means you get shuffled to the bar. They do serve both lunch and dinner.
We went on a weekday night and while there was a private event going on in a nearby room, we were the only customers in the dining room. My companion selected a cauliflower steak ($24) while I went the conventional route, going for the steak frites ($32), though I was temped by the Chilean sea bass meuniere ($49), the mushroom risotto ($22) and the vegetable penne ($22).
There were no printed dessert menus, but we wisely went with the butter cake ($9) and snagged a respectable chardonnay from Oregon, Elouan, for $28.
One of the best features of the recent trend toward vegetarian entrees has been grilled vegetables, and though I've heard of cauliflower “steaks," I've never sampled one. This was quite good, almost 2 inches thick, seared by a fire, presented with a caper relish that was a perfect embellishment and a Romesco quinoa that we found too dry and not as flavorful. On the side was a grilled half lemon.
While the menu has chicken parmigiana, steaks, rack of lamb and a burger, this entree shows the kitchen is in tune with current culinary trends and can execute them well. Impressive.
The beef in my entree, an 8-ounce cut, was a tad tough but the garlic herb butter on top rescued it, as did the white truffle-Parmesan fries and the arugula salad with a perfectly simple lemon vinaigrette. Next time. I'll sample the boneless rib-eye ($47), which weighs in at 14 ounces.
Now why is the butter cake a must order? We've been fans of the version served at the many Nick's restaurants in Orange County, but dare I say this version is better. Many iterations of this can be a bit on the gooey side, but this one is perfect with a sharp, rich, buttery taste, a disc of perfect cakelike texture, a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream melting over the warm cake and a perfect caramel sauce poured over the top and surrounding it like a moat. The sauce was the touch that put it over the top.
Service was quite professional from the two people who took care of us.
Petroleum Club at Sundale can be recommended for a fine dining experience.