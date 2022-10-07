PETE TITTL: Welcome back, Narducci's

Old Town Kern is a pretty quiet place on the dining scene lately. Sure, there’s Luigi’s for lunch and Wool Growers always lures them in, but Noriega’s moved to the southwest and when we drove past Arizona Cafe early on a Saturday night recently, they had those metal security screens pulled down early.
Thankfully Narducci’s Cafe has reopened to add some punch to that side of town. And it’s another feel-good story about America as a former dishwasher has taken over the shuttered business with the cool bar and dining room. Our first impression was solid, even if the service was way too casual.
The place was once known for one of the best values in town, a Thursday night steak dinner for $12.95. Given today’s food prices, I doubt we’ll ever see that again — in the spring they offered it with a Basque setup for $23.99. However, the kitchen is producing items that are worth a special journey.
On this visit, my companion ordered the bacon shrimp pasta ($19.95) while I, although intending to order the pork chop dinner ($20.95), was lured away by the tantalizing description of the pork chop sandwich ($14.95).
It must be said that alcohol prices are quite low here, with a draft pint of 805 going for $6 and a generous pour of a house chardonnay only $5. Those are almost happy hour prices, though Narducci’s does not yet have such a promotion. A bottle of the house wine is only $12, so you may want to snag that.
The food was quite impressive all around. We were anticipating that the pasta would have a cream sauce, maybe something along the lines of a carbonara, but it was much more of an olive oil offering with peas, carrots, parsley and Parmesan cheese, not too much bacon, and seven excellent shrimp that were grilled brown and laid on top.
At that price, it seemed an exceptional value, especially with the grilled garlic bread on the side. In addition, that entrée came with a solid house salad that had corn, tomatoes, olives, carrots, cheese and red onion, all very fresh.
As I mentioned, I had intended to get the pork chop dinner, but the sandwich sounded amazing: grilled loin chop, provolone cheese, grilled onions and spicy brown mustard. I said no to the mayo, worried it would distract me from the excellence of the other ingredients and that was wise. This was the kind of sandwich you might find in my native Wisconsin, where they know how to make a decent pork sandwich.
The other item of note on the plate was the fresh-cut french fries. I’ve been lied to so often in the past by menus touting fresh-cut fries, but the product here was so inviting that my companion couldn’t keep her fingers off my plate. They have skins on, they were on the soft side even though the exterior was crunchy, and they were the first item to vanish during our dining experience. It’s another unusual offering coming from an ambitious kitchen.
We were told while paying the tab that the real crowd-pleasers on the menu are the battered green beans and the mozzarella sticks (both $6.95). We’ll have to go back to try those.
We chose to eat in the bar instead of the dining room, and it has the kind of natural old-school vibe you usually see in movies, complete with an old Arizona Cafe neon sign. They have offered live music on the weekends, though we dined too early for that.
The business dates back to 1894, and President William McKinley once spoke from the balcony there. Over the years, the legendary families of Bakersfield Basque restaurants, the Maitias and Amestoys, owned it, but it had been closed four years before former dishwasher Edgar Ruelas took it over and brought it back to life. We saw him working in the kitchen, and he knows what he’s doing there.
Service was way too casual for us. There was one bartender and one waitress, not that large of a crowd and it took some prompting to get the check at the end, and no "check back" after the food had been served and sampled. That needs some coaching.
