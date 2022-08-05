PETE TITTL: Weekends at Moo something special

As the highway construction stretches into the foreseeable future, I'm confident that the impact on one of our favorite restaurants, Moo Creamery, has not been that bad. The restaurant that was once accessible directly off the Truxtun extension has survived the construction of a large bridge nearby for a road that is not yet accessible, though the bridge is impressive as you drive into the restaurant's parking lot.
But when we visited on a Sunday for their great weekend brunch, there was a substantial wait for a table and Bakersfieldians are proving that if there's good food at the end of the road, they'll drive out of their way to get there.
What a brunch it is, different every time, different certainly from the last time we wrote about the place, with so many impressive options prepared with the artistry we expect and even some surprises like a sweet potato waffle. I've lived a long time on this earth and never had that till I visited recently.
We were with another couple, and they were surprised by all the blatant sourcing on the menu, but Moo, like Locale downtown and most great French chefs, stresses local ingredients and identifies them on the menu directly like so many Southland restaurants do. The beef for their excellent burgers, for example, comes from Redhouse Beef, a ranch that uses grass-fed and grass-finished beef "just a few miles down the road." Sources are marked in red on the menu.
On this visit, we sampled the brisket hash ($16.75), the protein sweet potato waffles ($14.75), a side of mac and cheese ($8.75) and the brisket tacos ($15), which were on a paper "on rotation" menu that is something like the daily specials.
We regretted we were unable to sample some of great choices we've enjoyed in the past such as the gravy fries made with Kirschenmann Farms Kennebec potatoes (fresh cut, of course); the roasted Brussels sprouts ($9.75) made with almonds, feta cheese and red pepper jam; or the amazing baked French toast ($14.75) served with vanilla custard. In case you didn't know it, they make all the bread and buns or source them from Baker's Outpost on Truxtun.
Let's start with those waffles made with sweet potatoes and what we think might be protein powder, given the name, and topped with thin slices of fresh apples in a cinnamon sugar sauce and some plain Greek yogurt. My companion thought it could have been crisper. I respectively disagreed, noting the scorched edges that were ultra-crunchy, and the taste was just amazing.
It looked orange, worked so well with the apples and yogurt, needing no syrup at all. Like those famous pumpkin pancakes at 24th Street Cafe, this is a unique draw to the restaurant.
They've got brisket available right now in various entrees, but I absolutely loved the hash version, served in a small black metal skillet with two eggs on top (poached, but I subbed in over medium fried eggs). They used a lot of smashed small new potatoes, purple potatoes, caramelized onions that were dark and rich, a sprinkling of salt and some brisket slices. Not the finely chopped and thoroughly mixed version you might expect, but it worked great.
The bonus for the meal was the toast with what had to be house-made raspberry preserves.
That brisket also worked in those tacos with more caramelized onion, pepper jack cheese and lots of avocado slices in soft flour tortillas.
And the macaroni and cheese is a must-order simply because the cheese blend is so, so alluring: sharp cheddar, manchego and Gruyere, with the crowning touch of garlic breadcrumbs on top.
Every review must have some bad news and ours involved the service. It's a basic that early in the dining experience utensils should be in their proper place. It's a real pet peeve of my companion, and rightfully so. If they're not put on the table with the menus, other opportunities for presenting the food consuming tools would be when the order is taken, when the water or beverages are brought to the table, when the customer is introduced to the server.
Instead, it was well after my companion received her waffle that any knives or forks arrived at the scene. Imagine looking at that beauty, smelling it, and not being able to consume a bit of it unless you went full savage on the plate and started ripping it apart with your hands. She's just not that kind of person.
Even with that glitch, Moo Creamery can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
