 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Weekends at Moo something special

As the highway construction stretches into the foreseeable future, I'm confident that the impact on one of our favorite restaurants, Moo Creamery, has not been that bad. The restaurant that was once accessible directly off the Truxtun extension has survived the construction of a large bridge nearby for a road that is not yet accessible, though the bridge is impressive as you drive into the restaurant's parking lot.

But when we visited on a Sunday for their great weekend brunch, there was a substantial wait for a table and Bakersfieldians are proving that if there's good food at the end of the road, they'll drive out of their way to get there.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases