PETE TITTL: Vatos Tacos brings food, fun to southwest

In America today, the dream of success in the restaurant business often starts with a food truck leading to catering leading to a brick-and-mortar location once you've proved you know how to keep people happy.
That's the Vatos Tacos story in a nutshell. We first wrote about the business when it opened in the northeast back in 2019, and the operation has been such a success that they've opened a second restaurant/bar on Ming Avenue in a location that was previously an El Portal and later a place called El Momento.
It's loud, it's proud, it brags about having the best Mexican food in town and backs up its brashness with a menu that goes well beyond the typical combination dinners. Conversation may be a challenge due to the noise level, but you've been warned if that's important to you.
If you're a fan of the previous tenants, you won't recognize the place, which had low ceilings and some privacy with the booths. Everything's open now, even to the ceiling and there are some amazing murals on the walls that are not painted red or yellow. The bar is near the back on your left as you enter, and the floor is concrete.
It definitely has a younger vibe, and the menu goes on for pages, with an entire page of street foods, modern items like a chicken bacon keto bowl ($13.99), bone-in chile verde, a special pozole (traditional Mexican pork-hominy stew) and weekend-only specials of menudo and "authentic Michoacan style carnitas." But be warned the place is already popular, possibly with customers eager to avoid the time-consuming cross-town drive if they live on the west side of town and love the Vatos food.
On this visit we ordered one of our favorite appetizers from Vatos, the avocado birria rolls ($9.99), while my companion selection a taco combination plate with chicken and carne asada ($13.99) and I chose a huarache with the al pastor pork ($8.99). A pint of 805 was only $4.25 at the happy hour price. (Happy hour beers range from $3.25 to $5.75, with $7 margaritas and $5 shots, as well as some food discounts).
Love those egg rolls with the birria in them, lots of what the menu calls "Tijuana-style slow cooked" birria with a bit of cheese, fresh avocado slivers and cilantro, all of which survives the flash-frying process despite my initial skepticism that it would. That same meat is also good served in a quesadilla ($14.99) or in the crunchy red tacos ($13.99).
Our biggest problem with the entrees was that my companion's rice and beans were not warm. Not sure why. Everything else was adequate in both taste and temperature.
The carne asada and the chicken in the tacos (two tortillas, thanks) were both flavorful and moist with a pronounced lime flavor, though the al pastor they prepare, which I had on my huarache, is among the best in town, moist and sometimes crunchy, just a bit smoky and seasoned perfectly. The huarache was thinner than I expected, almost like a tostada, though what can you expect from something named after a sandal. It had the typical masa base with refried beans, lots of meat, queso fresco, crema, avocado slices, pickled red onion strings and radish slices on the side. Quite a treat.
Also worth recommending off the appetizer menu is the sampler platter ($20.99), with bacon-wrapped shrimp and jalapenos, a bowl of chile verde, chips and chicken flautas. Perfect for those nights when you just want to sample some finger food.
Service was fine though the place was crazy busy, and we got lost in the shuffle after the food was served. It's possible our server saw our happy faces and skipped past us.
