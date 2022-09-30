 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: Vatos Tacos brings food, fun to southwest

In America today, the dream of success in the restaurant business often starts with a food truck leading to catering leading to a brick-and-mortar location once you've proved you know how to keep people happy.

That's the Vatos Tacos story in a nutshell. We first wrote about the business when it opened in the northeast back in 2019, and the operation has been such a success that they've opened a second restaurant/bar on Ming Avenue in a location that was previously an El Portal and later a place called El Momento.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

