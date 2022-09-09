PETE TITTL: Together again: Buck Owens' Crystal Palace a hot ticket

There were victims of the COVID pandemic beyond our human losses.
One of them was one of our best tourist attractions: Buck Owens' Crystal Palace. The steakhouse/nightclub was forced to close back in March 2020, and earlier this year reopened three nights a week for dinner.
In what is a typical reaction as people get back into public events, it's become a really hot ticket. Going without reservations is not advised, and if you don't want to be left out, I'd go on the website well in advance and get the time and date you desire. Large groups in particular. We noticed a party of 12 nearby decorating for a family member's 40th birthday. When we made reservations a few days in advance, the only times left were 5:15 and 9 p.m. You have been warned.
So how is it? Well, the menu seems more slimmed down but the quality of the food is on a par with what we remember from our visits before the health crisis. The ambiance, with and without the live music, is unmatched in Bakersfield and it's just great to see the survival of Buck's vision for a live music venue that's considerably above the Blackboard and the other honky-tonks where he launched his career.
Buck is gone but we were fortunate enough to see him perform on that stage on a Friday night long ago with the Buckaroos, surrounding himself with some young talent he could showcase and glad he still had the yen to perform. We're also grateful we saw him perform at the Kern County Fairgrounds back in the 1980s with Merle Haggard and Dwight Yoakam where they debuted their song "Beer Can Hill," and remember reading his hand-scrawled reactions to what I said in this column about his place on old KUZZ stationery — always fair comment, never harsh.
The photos all around the room are amazing, showing the length and breadth of his career, with photos of Buck with Joan Rivers, Goldie Hawn, Ronald Reagan, Roy Rogers, Johnny Carson, Merv Griffin, Ted Knight, Ray Charles, Ringo Starr, Ed Sullivan, Ann-Margret, Liberace, NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown, Eddie Arnold, Robert Duvall, Charlie Pride, Jonathan Winters, Jackie Gleason, Loretta Lynn, Dean Martin and more. My favorite is one that's kind of a Mount Rushmore of country music: Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Buck Owens and Glenn Campbell from when they performed on Glenn's TV show. He did have 15 straight No. 1 hits on the country charts from 1963 to 1967, which is quite an accomplishment.
There are a lot of photos of Buck's name on Las Vegas casino marquees performing with acts like Foster Brooks. And I can't forget the pictures from that cancer fundraising golf tournament the performer used to host every year, as his family was touched by that horrid disease.
The photos are great conversation starters. Thanks to the many great stories from columnist and Bakersfield Sound historian Robert Price I was able to recount for my companion the story behind the writing of the song, "Streets of Bakersfield": Songwriter Homer Joy, after spending a day at Buck's North Chester recording studios waiting to pitch him some songs, ended up stalking back to his motel and writing the song on the spot. Buck embraced it the next day but didn't really have a big hit with it until he united with Dwight Yoakam in the '80s and produced a superior version of the song with its Tex-Mex accordions.
Along with the aforementioned photos, there are large statues of country giants near the entrance and the Cadillac behind the bar for ambiance, and the live entertainment usually starts about 6:30 p.m.
It's a night out.
On this visit, I ordered a bowl of chili ($9) and Buck's chicken-fried steak sandwich ($19), while my companion selected the Crystal Palace salmon entrée ($29), as well as a bottle of CK Mondavi chardonnay ($21). The wine list here is not exhaustive but more than attractively priced.
I love the chili for a lot of reasons. It's Texas chili, so that means no beans. I like beans as much as the next guy, but Buck, a Texas native, knows people from that state don't like them in chili. The beef is steak cut into cubes, and the cumin presence is perfect. If you love this, get a cup or bowl of it.
I have always loved the chicken-fried steak they serve here, and it did my heart good to hear that Buck got that on his last night on earth when he was performing here, but you need the appetite of an elephant to order it as an entrée. I saw platters going past with that menu item and it is the same as it ever was.
If you're less famished consider the sandwich, made with grilled sourdough bread and served with these thick, lightly battered fries that are just a magnet for the fingers. I think it's the thickness of the cut of beef and the way the batter just adheres to it after cooking that makes it so memorable. The portion they use will stick out of the bread, so you might struggle to finish this too.
The grilled wild salmon was just perfect, served with an adequate rice pilaf and fresh roasted green beans cooked with tomato and onion. What really brought the dish over the top was not its remarkable freshness or the noticeable wild taste, but the garlic butter basted on top after cooking.
I mentioned earlier that Buck had written notes to me in the past, and one of the things he did after the Crystal Palace opened was tweak it slightly, make it more of a steakhouse than it had been and he sent me a note to tell me he amped up the quality of the beef he was using.
On previous visits I have enjoyed the rib-eye grilled over mesquite ($39) and the filet mignon with the garlic butter ($47) named after his sister and business partner Dorothy. The steak sandwich made with tri-tip and grilled peppers ($19) is an alternative if you want beef but you're not that hungry.
The biscuits served with honey butter also deserve a mention. Although we heard someone say they were understaffed for this Saturday night, we didn't notice any lapses from Jenny and, as in the old days, the food comes out pretty quickly after ordering, the trays full of food on waiter's shoulders consistently.
There is white paper on the tables to make cleanup easy and we couldn't believe how full it got so soon after we started eating. The entertainment that night was Tracy Peoples opening for a band named Stampede, but we left before the dance floor filled up. Bands are listed on the website.
Buck Owens' Crystal Palace can be recommended for a fine dining experience. It's good to have them back.