I've been around Bakersfield so long I went to a comedy show at PM's Comedy Club on Chester Avenue back in the early 1980s where Billy Crystal killed it in front of about 70 people.

The club was owned by a young entrepreneur named Paul Messier who brought a lot of top comics to town, including Howie Mandel, who sold out the Fox Theater in early 1985. Crystal, mostly known for his work on TV's "Soap" at the time, brought out all his great bits including the bowl of potato chips that he crunched to mimic him taking steps in the jungle while we in the audience were making monkey sounds.

