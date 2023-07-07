I've been around Bakersfield so long I went to a comedy show at PM's Comedy Club on Chester Avenue back in the early 1980s where Billy Crystal killed it in front of about 70 people.
The club was owned by a young entrepreneur named Paul Messier who brought a lot of top comics to town, including Howie Mandel, who sold out the Fox Theater in early 1985. Crystal, mostly known for his work on TV's "Soap" at the time, brought out all his great bits including the bowl of potato chips that he crunched to mimic him taking steps in the jungle while we in the audience were making monkey sounds.
Eventually Messier left town, moving I believe to San Diego, but while it was humming his business was pulling in major talent. Since then, we get occasional shows at the Fox and Jerry Seinfeld popping into Mechanics Bank every once in a while.
Fortunately, we have a new place: The Well Comedy Club on White Lane that was once a sports bar with innovative food and NFL Sunday Ticket, meaning you could see every game there every Sunday. This year, however, they've been hosting open mic nights and bringing in young comics sometimes for an entire weekend, at really reasonable prices.
The night we visited, for example, general admission tickets were $20 (about the cost of a movie nowadays) and VIP/reserved seating tickets (which were sold out before we bought our tickets online) were going for $50 each. Sometimes they have free admission nights.
Based on our visit on a Friday night in June, we have all sorts of advice. Get there early. Doors open at 7 p.m. for an 8 p.m. show, there's a red rope outside where they have you wait till the doors open and they check people in one at a time and assign the seating. There are three stations at the bar where you can order food and drinks and they give you a buzzer to pick up the food when it's done. Lines get long quickly.
The menu is pretty limited: six "mains," three sandwiches and three sides. I had heard the fish and chips ($13.99) and fish tacos ($10.99) were good, but my companion ordered the chicken pesto sandwich with fries ($11.99), and I had to get the sausage sandwich and fries ($11.99) because the menu said it was "flown in all the way from Ohio." That was the better choice, as the caramelized sausage had been butterflied and served with sautéed onions and peppers. It also had a great brown mustard on it — I did think I was back in the Midwest.
My companion's sandwich, which had a house-made pesto sauce and provolone, was apparently made by a cook with a fervent love for mayonnaise, which my companion pointed out was completely unnecessary with the solid pesto and the caramelized skinless chicken breast. Her reaction: We should come again for a show, but let's eat elsewhere before we arrive.
That was what the other couple at our table, Larry and Betty from Porterville, had done, so they were just consuming liquids. And, really, most of the customers that night seemed to be on a liquid diet anyway, if you get my drift and I know you do. It was fascinating meeting and talking to Larry and Betty as they had both worked at the state hospital up there and had some real stories to tell about the clientele. She was originally from Manhattan and later Brooklyn before moving to California and he was originally an Orange County boy. They made the trip south just to see this show.
As we mentioned the show was sold out and they were pulling stools out of storage to accommodate the crowds. I would advise you to always buy your tickets in advance on the website, where you can also see a calendar of upcoming acts. This was the "Bad Neighbor" show with a lot of the comics having formerly lived here before going on to LA.., Portland and other cities to ply their trade. Be warned that some of it was raunchy, some less so, but it was two hours of solid comedy. I noticed there was a red digital clock to the right of the performers and the seven comics including the emcee were each limited to about 15 minutes on stage.
The bartenders were hustling the whole time (another reason to get there early, as the lines at the bar to order stayed long), and the staff was always busing tables throughout the evening, clearing away plates and glasses.
On the wall are posters of various comics including Jerry Seinfeld, Chelsea Handler, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and others. They brought out La Rosa bars and tip buckets after the show and you had a chance to meet and greet the comics.
The fascinating thing about the whole experience is on this night they outsold Billy Crystal when he played PM'S Comedy Club. Other than the Fox and occasional comedy performances we've seen at Temblor, The Well doesn't have a lot of competition. There's nothing like live entertainment, and it's great to see it back in Bako.
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.