PETE TITTL: This chicken Famoso for a reason

The late, great Jonathan Gold, food writer for the Los Angeles Times, used to specialize in finding the humblest restaurants when he was writing a column called "Counter Intelligence." Along with the fancy expense-account restaurants, he sought out the small, family-run operations that most readers had never heard of. (See him in action in "City of Gold," a great documentary that's available to rent on streaming services.)
His favorite restaurant in Bakersfield was Noreiga Hotel, and he helped them win a James Beard award with his coverage of the place. But if he were alive today, I’m sure he’d be thrilled to find a place like El Pollo Famoso, which a reader recommended to me.
It’s a humble food truck powered by a generator open five days a week on Fairfax Avenue near Pioneer Drive that specializes in grilled chicken, ribs and tacos. It usually has a line of people waiting to order even though there are only eight plastic chairs and two tables outside the place. Almost everyone gets it to go.
What I absolutely enjoyed besides the food was the pleasure of watching the two men cooking the chicken over a wood-burning fire pit behind the trailer. There was a cooler with whole spatchcocked chickens soaking in what looks like a citrus juice. The men were constantly in motion, filling long metal racks with new raw chickens, locking them in place, then moving them to one of six slots in the fire pit where a chain was turning them over every few seconds. As most people know, the spatchcocking process lets you cook the entire chicken evenly over an open fire.
There are also burritos, tacos, quesadillas and pork ribs, with some combo meals that allow you to get the pork ribs and chicken together or with rice and beans. The other meats offered for tacos and burritos include asada, pastor (pork) and chorizo. There’s a second grill behind them with the other meats cooking, many wrapped in foil.
I took my cue from the others and noticed everyone was ordering chicken, often in packages to go, and did the same, getting a half chicken with tortillas and salsa ($8) and an asada burrito ($8).
Now I love the chicken at Coconut Joe’s and El Pollo Loco, but have to say that what they prepare here can stand on its own. Some of the bones were removed after cooking, which makes stripping the meat away easier, but what impressed me was how smoky yet moist the chicken was, perfectly cooked, brown with crispy skin, the citrusy notes adding to the appeal.
The cooks constantly monitored the chicken on the racks, pulling off and adding new ones, and I wondered if the product would be dried out. Not with what they served me. When I go back, I will get the combo with rice and beans and a whole chicken with tortillas for $20 to make a more complete meal.
The burrito was interesting, thick with beef that did not have a particularly smoky flavor, lots of very fluffy rice and refried beans, pico de gallo and no cheese. The balance of the ingredients probably made it more authentic than most of what I’m consuming elsewhere, but it was a great burrito, served with radish slices, two lemon wedges and artistically carved cucumber slices. I must warn you there was a bit of orange grease evident in the foil wrapping when I opened it, so I suspect it would not please the health-conscious crowd.
The whole place looked like a four-person operation: two in the truck, two on the grills. I was surprised after I ordered when the man told me, "Seven minutes." And sure enough, seven minutes later the food was ready. This food truck has this whole thing down to a science. And somewhere Jonathan Gold is smiling.