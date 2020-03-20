Believe it or not, I have not written a full-column restaurant review of the 24th Street Cafe since 2003.
Every year I’ve visited several times, included it in the recommended restaurants stories that run every December in The Californian — I believe they’ve been on that list every year since they opened in 1987. Did a phone interview with third-generation restaurant owner Mark Huggs, who owns both this place and his dad’s original restaurant, Milt’s (which I have not ignored, having written a few columns about that Oildale institution over the years).
I have not been trying to keep the breakfast and lunch place to myself, as it always justifiably draws a crowd, but in the interest of fairness I have to shine the spotlight on the place by devoting a full column to it. It. Is. Time.
There is always so much good food here, to the point of ridiculousness. My daughter Caitlin can’t visit here without ordering the pumpkin pancakes, added years ago and they’ve achieved iconic status. My sister-in-law Rachel has traveled the world and feels the huevos rancheros here are the best she’s ever had and when she visits from Arizona, where she’s relocated, they always make time for a breakfast here with an order of those. Sometimes she and her husband, Jeff, order three things, usually something sweet, “for the table,” which means she’s a woman after my own heart. Who needs the stress of leaving some great food back in the kitchen instead of on the table, and if everyone’s fork does their share, we will all be fine. That’s why God invented gyms.
Before I get to what we ordered on our most recent breakfast and lunch visits, let me tell you what we’ve been enjoying in recent years:
● Smoked tri-tip scramble ($11), with pepper jack cheese and red and yellow peppers. Like most everything here, the pairing of the smoked beef with the sautéed peppers is just so right.
● Pan-fried trout with eggs ($14.50). Growing up in Wisconsin, we ate stuff like this all the time, but what I appreciate is how the trout fillet has been deboned before it hits my table. Less work before the coffee has kicked in.
● Whole wheat banana nut pancakes ($9), hard to order when the pumpkin pancakes are there but this is like exceptional banana bread.
● Crepes stuffed with sweet cream cheese and topped with brown sugar apples ($10). Somewhat elegant but great comfort food.
● Chili cheese omelet ($13.50) made with all meat/no beans chili and cheddar cheese.
● Chicken-fried chicken breast and eggs ($14.50), a clean-living twist on what most of Bakersfield orders in the morning.
The location is actually kind of famous downtown, originally opening as Cy’s Coffee Shop in 1950 before becoming Lorene’s and the name changing in 1987 when Huggs took over. Like Milt’s, the monthly specials can be inspired by Food Network or Bon Appetit magazine recipes. My companion noted one interesting feature on the breakfast special menu: They are not afraid to use great cheeses like gruyere (in an omelet with mushrooms, spinach, garlic butter and sautéed onions), ghost pepper cheese (pastrami omelet, the pastrami made in house as at Milt’s) and Jarlsberg Swiss in the tasso ham and mushroom omelet ($13.50).
On our breakfast visit, we ordered two items that were new to us: the Kentucky chicken sausage patty and eggs ($12.50) and the spicy catfish and eggs ($13). Of course everything is made in house, even the sausage patty that was far more intriguing than the typical chicken sausage, which can border on the dry and dull. I’m guessing dark meat was used. My companion ordered this and got those excellent, fresh-cut, crispy, starchy sweet hash browns that make ordering cowboy potatoes such a leap of faith.
My four catfish strips were long, crispy, hot and very clean-tasting inside. It had been too long since I had catfish. Yet the star of the plate was the fried Romano mashed potatoes: impossibly fluffy, with grated cheese on the top and the slightest brown crust from a quick grilling. I’ve enjoyed the fried mashed potatoes at Milt’s, a great use of leftovers when we were kids, and there’s something amazing about these when you add a good, hard cheese like Romano. It’s another deft use of a cheese that you don’t see on a lot of coffee shop restaurant menus.
And even though it was breakfast, we had to get a piece of the monthly special cake, death by chocolate ($5), which our thoughtful waitress, Julia, brought out before our other breakfast foods. The cake itself was a bit dry (there, I found something negative!) but it was spiked with chocolate chips and the chocolate buttercream frosting (thick layers in the middle of the three-layer creation) made up for it.
We returned for lunch just because we recalled from 2011 how great the burgers here are, but the list of lunch specials that tempt you is long: meatloaf, roast turkey with dressing, wild-caught salmon, fish and chips, broiled cod fillet ... you get the idea. But my companion actually ordered a “lunch omelet” ($10.50) off the list that was probably the least impressive item we’ve ever ordered from 24th Street Cafe: a turkey-avocado-jack cheese creation that while it had, on paper, such compatible/complimentary ingredients, it just didn’t have the expected pizzazz on the plate. It was merely OK, and she immediately regretted not ordering many of the items listed above.
I had to see if the burgers were as good as my taste memory led me to believe so I chose the Texas chili size ($12), an open-faced creation made with that type of chili you find in competitive cook-offs: finely pulverized beef, spiced with some heat and for gosh sakes no beans. While I like beans, I recognize that some consider them to be inferior filler compared to beef. I do not believe that will ever change in Texas. I can think of another negative thing to say: It was supposed to have onions and cheddar on top and someone forgot the cheese. Though the 4-ounce patty (medium well instead of medium, which is how I ordered it) was juicy and a perfect foil for the chili, it was missed.
24th Street Cafe can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
