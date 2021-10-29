PETE TITTL: Ten Gu Ramen brings successful recipe to northwest

We’ve been getting more and better ramen restaurants in recent years and one of the most popular seems to be Ten Gu Ramen, which opened a second restaurant in the northwest on Coffee north of Rosedale, near the new Blue Table Authentic Thai Cuisine restaurant we wrote about a few months ago.
We first wrote about Ten Gu's sister restaurant in the southwest on Gosford Road near Sam’s Club two years ago and found it to be one of those tiny, hidden treasures, a small place in the neighborhood of more high-profile chains like Buffalo Wild Wings and Chili’s. A bit hard to find but worth the effort for the dumplings, the ramen and the tempura. Like its restaurant in the northwest, it was tiny but well-decorated, reasonably priced and offered food that had been prepared with care.
Expect more of the same in the second location, which has a seven-seat counter, a few booths around the wall and a couple of tables that seat couples. Sometimes you walk into these small shopping center restaurants, and they are sparsely decorated with more utilitarian care than any actual thought. Not here. To the right as you enter there’s a wall of stacked stone with various shades of gray and black. Opposite it is a nice mural. The net impression you end up taking away is that this is a more expensive restaurant than the prices on the menu show.
As at the other restaurant, the variety on the menu is impressive with eight different ramens, three udon bowls, and so many other different things such as fried chicken, spam musubi, many different versions of fried rice, pork cutlets, potato shrimp, tuna carpaccio, tempura, a tuna and crab roll, fried soft shell crab and even spicy cucumber. Decisions, decisions.
I had my heart set on the beef rice bowl ($7.99), but our kind waitress said that was just not available. Given beef prices lately, I’m hard pressed to see how you could make money on it at that price. So instead, I went for the shrimp fried rice ($12.50) while my companion ordered the spicy shrimp ramen ($15.75).
Both were simple but satisfying, the rice very moist, made with green onion and bits of scrambled egg but no peas or carrots and about a dozen fresh tasting medium shrimp mixed in. As in my companion’s soup, the shrimp had everything you look for in freshness.
My companion wanted me to make sure I warn you that the ramen was indeed spicy, though when I sampled it, I didn’t find it offensively so. It delivered.
The stock featured a lot of corn kernels and green onions, with a stray piece of bamboo shoot here and there. The noodles were chewy and thick. There was a hardboiled egg in there as you'd expect; though I’ve had some restaurants use quail or duck eggs this is a regular chicken egg.
They use a tonkatsu broth made from pork bones, which works with the shrimp. (The vegetable ramen served here, however, has a vegetable broth.) The spicy pork ramen ($12.99) with the peanuts in it is something we’ve enjoyed in the past at the other location.
I must say the staff, both in the kitchen and dining room, were masked up and taking all appropriate sanitation steps in the dining room. Sad we still have to talk about that, but hopefully the end is near.
Though it appeared only two people were working in this small restaurant, the crowd was lighter than at the other location and we had no issues with the service.