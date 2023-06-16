When Santa Barbara developed the Funk Zone in a formerly industrial area just east of the pier, a lot of wine tasting rooms opened up there as well as great restaurants such as Lucky Penny Pizza and The Lark. But if you've visited lately, you may have noticed that the new businesses of choice there are craft beer pubs with great food, such as Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Brass Bear Brewing & Bistro, Lama Dog Taproom, Topa Topa Brewing Co., Rincon Brewery & Restaurant and Validation Ale. We were there recently early on a Saturday, there was live music everywhere and all the brewpubs were busy.
The place that most reminds me of what we sampled there is Temblor Brewing Co. on Buck Owens Boulevard right near The BLVD. It has offered live entertainment on the stage, holds events like trivia night (Tuesday), open mic comedy night with no cover charge (Wednesday) and serves amazing sampler options on Thursdays (more on that later).
What I love about the menu is they're not assuming that the suds will dull your taste buds, so they're always adding new things like the fried Nut Roll dessert ($11.95) we tried on this visit or weekly specials like poutine or Buffalo chicken flatbreads. If you visit a few times, there's no doubt you'll develop a personal list of favorites.
Earlier this year, it was offering house-made pastrami, doing everything from the curing to the smoking in house. I heard about it even though I didn't get there. This is a galloping gastropub, that's for sure.
What I've loved in the past but didn't try this time includes the burgers and the chicken nachos. There are five different burger fixing setups with four different patty choices, including Impossible plant-based, chicken breast and a locally produced wagyu grain-fed patty. The basic beef patty, which I love, has ground chunk and brisket.
Another favorite is the shredded chicken nachos ($13.95), a platter big enough for two with cheddar and black beans, but what I like most of all are the three sauce condiments: pico de gallo, spicy earthquake sauce and avocado crema. Other personal favorites include the prime rib French dip ($14.95, notable for the perfect cheese for it — provolone — and sauteed onions), the beer-battered chicken tenders ($12.95) and the beer-battered artichoke hearts ($9.95).
Searching for new favorites, my companion chose the grilled chicken pesto sandwich ($13.95) while I ordered the S.O.B. brat dog ($13.95).
My companion's sandwich was amazing with just the lightest touch of pesto, a balsamic glaze, whipped feta that had us thinking we were getting goat cheese and a thick layer of chopped sun-dried tomatoes, all on grilled sourdough bread slices. I would have liked a bit more pesto, but my companion thought the restrained use of that was perfect given the other strong flavors, and both of us loved the abundance of those tomatoes.
It came with their battered thick strip fries, and she couldn't finish it all, offering the plate for me if I wanted to take it to go. I don't know about the state of your relationship with your significant other, but I was jazzed about that, mentally reserving it for a mid-morning snack the next day. Unfortunately, she, remembering how awesome it was, chose that for breakfast. Guess I'll just have to get my own next time.
There was nothing left of my bratwurst to sub in for it, even though I was disappointed for two reasons. It was supposed to come with the house-made beer cheese, which I love, but the kitchen must have forgotten it. It also had yellow mustard on top, which is like wearing an "I'm With Stupid" shirt to a Mensa meeting. When we visited Munich, we loved the variety of mustards we found there, many of which are sold on Amazon, and if you don't want to go with a classic German brown, there are other, more suitable variations that are more nuanced than the stunningly common yellow. Especially because the brat itself, braised in the brewery's Streets of Bakersfield beer, was perfectly done, caramelized on the outside, and it was accompanied by warm sauerkraut and a decent hoagie bun.
We did have to get dessert to try that Nut Roll ($11.95), which is the famous candy bar covered in pancake batter, deep fried and served with Dewar's vanilla ice cream and just a bit of caramel sauce. Let's face it, deep-fried Twinkies and Oreos are so passe now. This is fair food at its finest.
I do recommend visiting on Thursdays, though what they offer for the sampler will vary from week to week but here's one from early June: a couple of specials they were trying out, the Nut Roll and poutine with gravy, cheese curds and tri-tip as well as a brat slider similar to what I sampled above, and you can get five beer samples with the food for $20. They labeled it "A Taste of Temblor," and it's a decent value. Check the brewery's Facebook page (@TemblorBrewing) if you want to know what they're offering that Thursday.
Happy hour is available all day on Sunday and Monday and from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, with $2 off headliner beers and four discounted food items, the best of which is the balsamic pesto toast ($6).
If you don't have the gas money to head over to the Funk Zone, check out Temblor.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears here on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.
