When Santa Barbara developed the Funk Zone in a formerly industrial area just east of the pier, a lot of wine tasting rooms opened up there as well as great restaurants such as Lucky Penny Pizza and The Lark. But if you've visited lately, you may have noticed that the new businesses of choice there are craft beer pubs with great food, such as Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Brass Bear Brewing & Bistro, Lama Dog Taproom, Topa Topa Brewing Co., Rincon Brewery & Restaurant and Validation Ale. We were there recently early on a Saturday, there was live music everywhere and all the brewpubs were busy.

The place that most reminds me of what we sampled there is Temblor Brewing Co. on Buck Owens Boulevard right near The BLVD. It has offered live entertainment on the stage, holds events like trivia night (Tuesday), open mic comedy night with no cover charge (Wednesday) and serves amazing sampler options on Thursdays (more on that later).

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.