This is not a column I wanted to write.
By now, I figured we’d be toasting each other with champagne flutes from across a crowded dining room, maintaining social distancing, sure, and not hugging for God’s sake, but at least laughing and wearing “I Survived COVID-19, Killer Hornets and Carole Baskin” T-shirts.
We're not quite there although business is getting back on track as many restaurants began reopening for dine-in service. With all the requirements for reopening to the public, restaurants will have their hands full for awhile so takeout may still be the way to go for now.
Here's some of my recent takeout adventures, as of last week. As always, call ahead as even the best of these operations are adjusting hours, preparing to reopen and trying to find a survival formula that works:
Pizzaville (700 Oak St., 323-8116): Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. every day. This Bakersfield institution has been offering a pretty good Monday special for decades: a large pizza, six pieces of chicken and wedges for $19.84, and during the crisis they expanded it to every day, so we stopped in to pick some up.
Be warned: They were busy, with a crew of eight working behind the counter and in the back making the food, answering phones, a half-dozen people standing there waiting to order or get their food. After ordering I probably violated several rules and laws as I was standing near the bar and an employee walking past asked if I wanted a beer. There was a sign nearby offering drafts for $5. I ordered an 805 and walked far away from everyone else to drink it. It was very difficult through the mask, but these are the sacrifices we must make to defeat the invisible enemy. It was just so strange seeing this dining room so empty on a Friday night.
As I ordered they explained it would take 20 minutes, but time passed, new customers came in and got food and on the 40-minute mark, the lone beer long gone, I went back to ask about my order. The woman conferred with a few people and suddenly brought out a pizza and a white box with the name “Rick” on the side. Rick, if you’re reading this, I swear they will make it right if you didn’t get a box with “Pete” on the side. Just go tell them I sent you.
The pizza (we got pepperoni and black olive) is the same as it ever was, with that thin cracker crust that Shakey’s and Pizza Hut made popular long ago, and my companion just loves the sauce for the familiarity it provides. The wedges, I’m sorry, are not as good as Rusty’s, though they do seem fresh cut, and the chicken is chopped into the craziest small pieces. Most places take a chicken and get eight pieces out of it, four white meat, four dark. Here you’ll get hybrid pieces like white meat from the rib with some dark meat. Crazy strange. Makes you think too much as you’re eating it.
Brookside Market & Deli (4700 Coffee Road, 588-1338): Open 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday-Thursday and 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. Let’s just say you want to have something of a sit-down experience with great tri-tip, burgers, pastrami sandwiches or this place’s amazing chile verde macaroni and cheese, which they bill as “award-winning,” and it does taste like it would be.(Editor's note: It's been awarded at the Bakersfield Mac and Cheese Fest.) All the booths in this deli/gas station have been taped closed with legalistic warning labels, but outside are two round cement tables and I saw one woman (let’s call her Ms. Rebel) dining with her food there after ordering it to go inside. As I didn’t want to risk a SWAT team arriving to arrest us for illegal congregation, I let Ms. Rebel dine in peace and went home. They will serve the mac and cheese hot or cold, and you can buy three different sizes of it, and you can even get a burger with some of this on top but don’t do that — it deserves your undivided attention. The chunky chile verde — not a lot of pork in our portion, but that’s OK — provides a medium heat to the advanced creaminess, and I’m always appreciative of kitchens that go old school and use elbow macaroni.
Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway, 664-1014): Open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. We used to love the happy hour, with half-price pizzas and appetizers, and they’ve reinstated that with the discount available from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. That does not, however, give you the excuse to cue up Jimmy Buffett’s “It’s Five O’clock Somewhere” and start imbibing during what used to be the old workday. Think of it as a late lunch. Our favorites on the happy hour menu, the platter of chicken nachos and the grilled Korean short ribs with jasmine rice, were not available on the day we ordered, however, so we went through their very handy app and picked up a Margherita pizza ($6.98) and coconut shrimp ($7.23). My companion is not a fried shrimp fan, but she loved the panko-coconut crust on these four jumbo shrimp with a dipping sauce, and they made the journey to our dining room in good shape. The pizza is a simple favorite, too, with fresh mozzarella discs, roasted garlic, tomatoes and fresh basil, with a thin, smoky, pliable crust. The food was ready 25 minutes after ordering (they advised it would be 30) and contactless pickup is available. Points for an app that makes ordering easy.
Two Goats and The Goose (1514 Wall St., 324-2557): Open noon-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, noon-8:30 p.m. Friday and 5-9 p.m. Saturday. After a brief closure, the new downtown location resumed takeout and delivery service with limited hours. Last week they had a special for $25 that included two of their burgers with fries, salad or grilled green beans (get those!) and a bottle of wine. That’s a great deal and the place almost ran out of wine, so we didn’t get to sample it. Owner Shawna Haddad said in an email that they are serving “almost everything on the menu except lamb, salmon, dinner entrees, chicken soup, cheese plates and bread pudding. I basically take things week by week to see how the flow is. Wildly, I have really enjoyed being in the kitchen. Neil works the grill and I'm on the fryer. Life has a unique way of letting you know where you need to be!”
Red Pepper (2641 Oswell St., 871-5787): Open 3-8 p.m. daily. Almost the whole menu is available for dinner at this northeast landmark and when we visited on a Friday night we ordered via the phone (no delivery), were told the food would be ready in 30 minutes and they had that number almost exactly correct. We ordered two of our old favorites, the chicken mole enchiladas ($16.95) made special by the pineapple crema and the braised short ribs in adobe and chipotle ($24.95), with the jalapeno-cheese potato chunks. It’s impossible to shortchange the soul-sustaining power of Gilbert’s food, and since about a dozen people showed up to pick up while we were there, it was good to see the kitchen is getting the business it deserves.
Temblor Brewing Co. (3200 Buck Owens Blvd., 437-3648): Open 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Lots to recommend here. First, online ordering through their website is as painless as it gets, and the food will be ready 30 minutes later. We went in for pickup (free delivery is available only on $50 orders) and saw the staff getting the tables appropriately distanced, the sofa we loved is gone and it was, again, so strange to see the place so empty. They have a number of howler beers (32-ounce bottle) available for $6 and my companion insisted on the pork bahn mi sandwich ($12.95), which has cucumber, cilantro pesto and sriracha aioli with pickled carrots and a marinated sliced pork that is amazing, all on a ciabatta bun with their amazing, starchy sweet french fries. It’s really an example of how that kitchen has been getting more ambitious as the years roll on.
Other great offers are out there. Readers told me you can get an amazing breakfast at Victor’s, a whole large aluminum pan of chilaquiles including choice of meat for $25. Coconut Joe’s was selling 32-ounce draft beers for $3. Angry Barnyard BBQ downtown had amazing fresh fried beignets with strawberry puree that one reader raved about. A friend was so impressed by a $44 family meal from Luigi’s that featured tri-tip, pasta, dinner rolls and salad — enough for four people. The Crest Bar & Grill had chile verde burritos ready for takeout 11 a.m.-7 p.m. every day. The offerings are endless.
But I want to close on a note of optimism:
Smitten (1407 Buena Vista Road, 282-8641): Open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. We visited on a Saturday morning and were pleased to see they had reopened this location and the cafe downtown for takeout, with the ability to order ahead online. So, we got some of our old favorites — the green tea matcha latte, the croissant with chocolate hazelnut frosting (wow) and the avocado smash toast. It was still to-go to comply with the law but note that there is no legal requirement as to how far you must go, so we joined other Smitten customers at the patio tables that were appropriately spaced 6 feet apart and there was a good crowd, a polite crowd who waited for a spot to sit after their packaged food was prepared. Sitting there on one of those pleasant May Bakersfield mornings when the chill is melting away but the harsh heat is yet distant in our future, it was a wonderful, visible reminder that things will be changing, but we will get back a lot of what we’ve lost in recent months.
The end is near. I can feel it. As the yard signs say, "Hope has not been canceled."
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.
