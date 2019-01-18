We’re really getting to a good place in Bakersfield dining when we have so many successful, locally owned places that are cloning themselves. I realize this goes back decades when Mexicali expanded all over town, but today’s entrepreneurs are tasting enough success that they’re opening second locations, like the Smitten that’s going up in the southwest, the second Goose Loonies going up at Truxtun and Oak, and now Old River Grill, which outgrew its first location after opening in 2016 and did such great business at the new spot near Action Sports that it opened in the old Flame Burger location near Centennial High School.
Owner Roger Coughenour was bold enough to be the first to bring to Bako the 50/50 burger — half quality beef, half bacon — that we first sampled at Slater’s in Orange County. It’s a wonderful delight provided you do love bacon, which large parts of the western world do. Though he’s not a young man, he is embracing technology, particularly to cut the lines at the Brimhall restaurant by using the Yelp Wait List app. If you don’t want to do that, I’d recommend zipping over to the newer location that opened last year as it’s less crowded and you get the same food. Almost like a lot of people don’t even know it’s there yet. If you’re not tech savvy, you can just go to the restaurant’s web page listed above and there’s a button for the Wait List.
Our first visit was at lunch where my companion, a huge fan of their big salads, ordered the Cobb salad ($13) while I resisted my old favorite, the burger mentioned above, and ordered the classic pastrami and Swiss ($14), with mashed potatoes and gravy instead of fries. These are real mashed potatoes, which always make them worth ordering, and my companion was over the moon about the brown gravy. The pastrami was grilled and a tad crunchy but thinly sliced, tasty, moist and joined by melted cheese, pickles and mustard on a toasted French roll. Thankfully no mayo. It was great, so good I couldn’t save half the sandwich for later as I had planned.
The salad is a thing of beauty, so intelligently assembled on a plate. Rather than mixed, the ingredients are placed in sections on top of the greens: chopped hard-boiled egg, the most excellent dark and crispy bacon you’ve probably sampled this year, warm chicken breast meat chopped into chunks, tomato bits and some avocado chunks hiding near the expansive portion of chicken. She chose a house-made cilantro lime dressing that was perfect with these ingredients.
On a second visit for breakfast, my two companions went for a couple old favorites of mine, the Killer Kern omelet ($14) which is as distinctive and appealing as that specialty 50/50 burger I keep mentioning (I believe we’re up to three references now). The omelet has bacon, sausage, mushrooms, jalapenos, onions and jack cheese inside, with sliced strips of fresh avocado on top to convince you that somehow this whole thing is healthy.
That’s a similar impression created by my breakfast choice, the strawberry french toast ($13 in a combo with eggs and bacon or sausage). The bread is thick Texas toast and it’s deep fried rather than grilled, which makes it extra crunchy, and there’s a dash of crème anglaise instead of common butter. With the sliced fresh strawberries, you need not a dash of syrup to be satisfied consuming this gem. Even my regular companion who usually scoffs as such fried indulgences couldn’t resist it with her fork.
On her plate were the chilaquiles and eggs ($13) topped with cotija cheese and served with whole beans. I have no doubt that was the healthiest of our breakfast selections though the platter was so large I’m sure the calorie count was at least as high as the other two choices, especially with the vast expanse of crunchy hash brown potatoes. Thankfully Old River hasn’t yet listed calorie counts on the menu, which made for a peaceful dining experience.
Service was fine though on one visit we had one of those over-eager servers who’s worried you’ll think they are ignoring you if you they don’t stop by to talk every 10 minutes or so. It made us appreciate those professionals who understand the power of being appropriately present and using observational skills.
If you remember the previous tenant (Flame Burger) you won’t recognize the place. All the gas jets on the patio are gone, but there are heaters on the patio outside to keep you warm on our cold night. The walls are filled with old California road memorabilia like the other location.
Other innovations: They’ve got a chocolate cake, trying to ride that Jake’s Tex-Mex gravy train, but it was too dry when we sampled it. And I must mention that they offer those famous crushed ice globes that Sonic is famous for. It’s the only type of ice I’ve seen people get passionate about. Coughenour sent an email to tell us they’re smoking their own salmon now and featuring it in both breakfast and lunch items. For the holidays, they make pork tamales, which he wrote “are very popular — people ask about them all year long.” I’d bet at some point they make the regular menu. Just a feeling I have.
Old River Grill can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears here on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com.
