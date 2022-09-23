PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered

There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
They probably didn't. The chain that was launched in Fresno by Dave Fansler ended up in bankruptcy court last year and the remaining restaurants were purchased by BBQ Holdings, a company that owns Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que. The Tahoe Joe's in San Luis Obispo closed in September 2021 and three locations — Bakersfield, Fresno and Visalia — remain open according to the website.
I had noticed some changes on my recent visits, with that cheeseburger and fries at happy hour now up to $8. This being an election year, perhaps we should demand Congress provide happy hour hamburger subsidies.
Reader Steve Ramsey, who said he lives across the street from our Marketplace location, emailed me to tell me he'd noticed some changes.
"The mixed drinks were weak and food not as good as before," he wrote. "The menu was completely re-done — everything is up in price and the menu reduced to one page. All Day happy hour on Sundays was eliminated. We tried to get information from our waiter, but they knew nothing other than 'changes are taking place.'
"When was the last time I drove by TJ's and smelled that wonderful smoke as they cooked over an open fire with wood? I have enjoyed the smell and the smoke for many years, but it now seems nonexistent. They are cooking in a different way and it's not good."
Come to think of it I, too, loved driving by and smelling the oak wood fire smells, but I suspect that the current regulatory environment may have more to do with scrubbing that out of the air and eliminating its pleasantness.
We did visit and, after hearing Steve's tales, were expecting the worst. We anticipated dreck, swill, horrible food. However, the food we received is best described as less satisfying rather than horribly bad.
Their famous fresh green beans were an example on my plate. I ordered the twin petite filets ($42) while my companion chose the Knob Creek salmon ($31). These green beans used to be heavily seasoned with bacon and onion bits and were quite an attraction. We tried to make them at home and could never quite get it right. On this visit they were fresh and cooked adequately, firm but not limp, but there was almost no bacon and onion presence.
It extends in a similar way to other menu items. Those sourdough rolls they bring out when you arrive were still there and tasty in a tangy way, but they were soft and underdone, not crispy or dark brown at all on the outside.
My companion chose a salad with her entrée that was quite good — Gorgonzola, walnuts and a fresh spring mix with a champagne vinaigrette dressing — but my chicken pot pie soup was a thick gut bomb that seemed beneath what you can get at the grocery stores, with just a bunch of crust chunks on top.
My companion's salmon is one of two on the menu, the other being more conventional while this version is marinated in bourbon, ginger and brown sugar, giving it a bit of a sweet, crispy exterior. I liked that more than she did.
It was served with one of the baked potatoes stuffed to the gills with bacon, butter, sour cream and chives, but that seemed smaller than on our previous visits. The steamed broccoli and carrots rounding out the meal were just fine and seemed to have a nice buttery taste.
My steaks were great: two five-ounce bacon-wrapped filets served with either Gorgonzola cheese or garlic butter. I chose the latter and the kitchen just stuck a dollop of the butter on right before presentation, a choice that lacked the artful skill we used to see from Tahoe Joe's.
I chose the cabin fries, which were OK but no longer the fresh-cut tasty treats that could give Wool Growers a run for their money.
Now admittedly these steaks are not going to compete with KC Steakhouse in quality, but they were quite comparable to what we enjoyed pre-bankruptcy and are a level above what you get at places like Sizzler.
Yes, prices are up but is that a surprise to anyone? And most of the old favorites like the roasted half-chicken and pork chops are still available. The bar menu seems quite extensive with Mason jar drinks, martinis and margaritas and the wine list of 22 offerings seems thoughtfully composed.
My companion wondered if the family meals were still available at the takeout window, and we found them online, but the prices now range from $89.99 to $114.99 for meals that feed five to six and up to $229.99 for meals that feed a dozen.
As far as the happy hour goes, I do recommend the beer-battered fish tacos ($5) off the food list, with a nice mix of cabbage and two solid tacos on the plate. Note that happy hour is not offered at all on Saturdays. House wine is now $7 a glass, Bud or Coors Light is $5, and a house margarita is $6.
Steve did not have good things to say about service, but our waitress Arlene was polished and professional throughout our dining experience.
I didn't get the impression she was a beginner, although she should always ask the customer how they want their steak prepared when they order it. It came medium rare, which was OK with me, but it should be confirmed before cooking. The ambiance is little changed, and that's fine with us.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.