PETE TITTL: Tacos with gourmet flare at Nuestro Mexico in northwest

Yes, tacos pretty much rule at this point in America. And not just on Taco Tuesday. Here in Bakersfield, we're fortunate enough to have a higher quality than some parts of our great country.
If you're wondering where we rank in the state, look no further than Lawnstarter.com, an online marketplace for lawn maintenance and outdoor services, which ranked U.S. cities in various restaurant categories including tacos. When it comes to California cities, we are 18th overall out of 99 cities, 39th in access, but 17th in quality and 21st in popularity. (Santa Barbara topped the list, with San Diego at fifth and Escondido at 10th. Having visited those cities, I can't quibble with those rankings.)
Anyway, I got a great tip from reader Dina Franey who raved about the tacos at Nuestro Mexico Tacos and Bar at Hageman and Calloway.
"They have an amazing selection of gourmet tacos that are fantastic," she wrote. "My favorite is the nopales and cheese. So tasty. The mole chicken taco is also a favorite. They still have menu items from their other location. But the taco selection is different and delicious. The decor is fantastic as well. Beautifully painted murals on the walls and ceiling. The full bar can make some pretty awesome drinks."
Sadly, we failed at the reading comprehension and at first attempted two visits to the Nuestro Mexico bar (note — not "Tacos and Bar") across from the New Vintage Grill, which is just south of the actual restaurant she was sending me to. That's really a small nightclub.
When we finally made it to the right place, we were blown away by the stunning décor, particularly the giant wooden hummingbird behind the bar who is using its wings as shelves to hold up bottles of liquor. The charm is off the charts. The place is small, filled with families on the weekend night we visited, but full of the kind of personable servers for which all the Nuestro Mexico establishments are known.
And those tacos were so memorable that they are definitely the cure for jaded taste buds. Though just before visiting, we chatted with a retired co-worker of my companion who said she thought they were a bit pricey. After sampling them, I say you get what you pay for, and this is a vivid example of that.
We ignored the regular menu and, per Dina Franey's tip, went right to the list of specialty tacos, and saw why some think they're pricey. The nine tacos range from $4.50 to $5.50, and I recall conversations with readers telling me that any taco costing more than $1 is overpriced. I think even Taco Bell is hard-pressed to hold to that benchmark nowadays. But you can go at happy hour (times listed in the box) and get tacos $1 cheaper as well as drink discounts $4 or more. Props go to chef Raul Garcia for all the creative verve you find on the plate with these tacos.
Here's what we tried:
● Chile verde ($5), a simple version, medium spicy, so shredded and soft, with chopped white onions and cilantro on top. A real classic that tasted of a long, slow cooking process.
● Pastor taco ($5), slow-roasted pork seasoned with achiote. Not as startling as the others, but like all of them, one we wouldn't hesitate to order again.
● Carnitas ($4.75), the finely minced pork standard with guacamole salsa and pickled red onions. Not a lot of crunchiness at all to the pork, but the flavor was positive and pronounced.
● Chicken mole ($5.50). We understood at first bite why Dina was so impressed with this one, featuring shredded chicken covered with mole poblano, sesame seeds and picked red onions. Those onions popped up on a few of these, and they are both trendy and compatible with the other flavors. What I liked is that the chicken was not cooked with the mole — it was white meat, shredded — so there was a freshness to the mingling of the flavors.
● Nopales with queso ($5). It's a close call, and I could be unduly influenced by my love of cactus, but this one was truly special. (Why I love Victor's over Chipotle since you can put cactus on the burrito.) There was queso fresco, pumpkin seeds (a truly inspired touch) and guacamole salsa with the grilled cactus strips. Nopales has been compared to okra or green beans, but to me the slight citrusy notes are what make it such an interesting vegetable, especially when grilled.
Those tacos on our list to try in the future include the chorizo, nopales with chorizo, asada, and tinga (chicken with tomato sauce, chile chipotle, queso fresco and sour cream).
In addition, the bar has a long list of interesting drinks, including the fresh watermelon margarita ($13) I enjoyed made with a fresh watermelon puree and a Tajin rim that was quite intriguing. As someone who eats watermelon practically every day but never had it turned into a margarita, this was another one of those experiences that can jolt the taste buds in a positive way.
For the record, my companion ordered a glass of chardonnay ($8) and received a healthy pour. And they have other offerings such as a raspberry mojito. There's live music every Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m.
Service as we mentioned was both cheerful and doting, something of a standard for Nuestro Mexico based on our visits to both locations. That crew hustles but never lets you see them sweat.
Nuestro Mexico Tacos and Bar can be recommended for a fine dining experience.