PETE TITTL: Sushi with a smile at Ahi Sushi

Ahi Sushi in the northwest is the sort of new restaurant staffed with the kind of people determined to make everyone who comes in feel like their new best friend.
It's hard to stand out among all the super cheerful people working there, but a young woman named Gina was so relentlessly upbeat that we thought she was with that old singing group Up With People. You may remember them from the ’60s — the first nonmarching band to perform during halftime at the Super Bowl and there's not a pessimist in the bunch.
Gina and everyone on the Ahi Sushi staff are determined to win you over with charm, and if service like that is important to you and you love sushi, you need to visit.
Our server Ryan was also a plus to the business, but Gina seemed to spread smiles throughout the room. Even though it's in a small space in a strip shopping center near Studio Movie Grill, it also has solid food and a tasteful atmosphere to recommend it.
Our first impression was how beautiful the place is inside. We went in not expecting much, but it was restrained and polished: beige walls, dark wood on the floor and trim, arch mirrors in the center of each wall segment (not too big), pendant lighting and a very inviting sushi bar with a natural wood rack overhead that made me want to study Architectural Digest. There's a stacked stone wall behind the sushi bar that appeared to be made with tiles.
One interesting note is that the TV by the sushi bar was tuned to MSNBC and the TV in the dining room was showing Newsmax. Like the waiting room at Bill Wright Toyota, they seek to please the political passions of all their customers. My companion also noted the red lighting showing beneath the bar aimed downward, which probably looks really cool once the sun is down.
There are also very effective shades to block that western sun, which can be tough when the entrance faces west. Someone spent money on all this, and they wisely gave the funds to someone with the taste to do something appealing. My companion also thought the music playing, songs such as "Hey There Delilah" by the Plain White T's, was a perfect crowning touch.
That wouldn't matter much if the food wasn't up to standards but based on our visit it was. We ordered an appetizer of sesame chicken ($10.95), the chicken teriyaki and tempura dinner ($17.95), a "crunch shrimp" tempura roll ($13.95) and a salmon avocado roll ($8.95).
The fish was astonishingly fresh, the tempura crispy, hot and hitting the spot. Oddly, the sesame chicken didn't have as many sesame notes as I expected. I thought I might see the seeds outside, maybe sesame flour was used in the batter, but it was more subtle than I was anticipating. The plate had about 20 lumps of freshly cut and breaded chicken breast pieces (the menu described them as marinated) about the size of a golf ball in all sorts of interesting, imperfect shapes and I'd order it again.
The chicken teriyaki featured two long, cut-up skinless chicken breast strips with pronounced grill marks, a drizzle of brown teriyaki sauce, some perfectly steamed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, cabbage), two tempura shrimp, one onion ring and a few other tempura vegetables, with a bowl of rice on the side. The chicken was still moist inside, which was what we hoped for.
That dinner came with a salad that had ultra-fresh veggies and a ginger dressing and miso soup that was very light in color, which kind of threw us for a loop.
The rolls had a similarly effective construction: tempura shrimp, crab, cucumber and avocado on the crunch shrimp tempura roll, and a very simple salmon avocado roll with the rice outside the seaweed wrapping, the avocado resting atop the salmon. Those were both presented on the same plate with an extra tempura shrimp and wasabi and other pickled veggies on the side.
The menu has pages and pages of options: baked rolls, deep-fried rolls, sushi, sashimi, family dinners, bento boxes, vegetable rolls, tempura, salads and entrees. We were stunned by the appearance of a popcorn lobster roll ($19.95) delivered to another table: avocado and cucumber inside, deep fried langostinos tails on the outside. It is on our list for our next visit.
There's also a decent wine list, which doesn't always happen in a sushi restaurant, a moderate list of sakes but beer is available in bottles only, not on draft.
Ahi Sushi can be recommended for a fine dining experience.