PETE TITTL: Strength in the starters at new spot

If I had to describe Cask Strength Bar and Kitchen in a few words, I'd call it elevated bar food.
Located in what used to be the western third of The Mark Restaurant and Bar downtown, Cask Strength plays up its whiskey and mixed drinks, to the point they didn't even have a chardonnay on the wine list and had only one sparkling white. They are open very limited hours Tuesday to Saturday but offer food from a kitchen that, while not up to the amazing creations of Zama next door, is worth ordering if you're already there imbibing.
When we visited on a weekday night the place was about two-thirds full, most customers seated at the bar. It's kind of an informal, seat-yourself sort of deal, and you pick up a menu along the way. The waitress brings the wine and drink list on one of those little tablets (the better to accommodate changes and specials). Believe it or not there was a family sitting next to us at the tables along the wall and it was not a rowdy place.
It makes a good first impression visually with a library-style bar shelf (complete with ladder nearby in case someone orders the actual top-shelf stuff) and a copper bar top. Very high ceilings, volume low enough to promote conversation. The natural wood floors, high pendant lighting to keep the illumination flattering and the white walls made for a hip vibe.
Our advance scout Richard, of course, had already visited and came back very impressed by the bourbon steak bites appetizer ($21) and the quality of the mixed drinks, saying the bartenders here are particularly skilled and the whiskey selection is amazing. He was also impressed by the garlic Parmesan truffle fries ($12) and the stuffed portobello mushroom ($10) off the appetizer list. "It was as big as a small pizza," he said, describing the mushroom, "and I loved it even though I'm not that big on mushrooms."
The craft draft beer choices are well thought out, too, and I ordered a Kern River Brewing Class V stout ($5) from the four rotating local taps and the stuffed chicken chardonnay ($18) while my chardonnay-craving companion ordered a peach lemonade ($9) and pasta Bolognese ($17). The menu has 11 appetizers, two pastas, four salads and seven entrees. The beer and mixed drink prices seem quite fair, but the only cabernet on the wine list available by the glass went for $20.
The worst thing we sampled was my chicken, which looked odd, lonely and quite visually diminished. Stuffed? Where? How? Nothing inside this chicken breast that was seared on the outside, moist inside but saved only by the alluring white chardonnay sauce that worked well with both the grilled asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes that I ordered as side dishes. When you order stuffed chicken, you expect vegetables, cheese, bacon, conventional stuffing — something — to be inside. It was discombobulating.
My companion's pasta was perfect: al dente, with a meat sauce that tasted slow-cooked, and topped with herbs and fresh-grated Parmesan cheese. The presentation was even impressive, with the garlic bread on the side like wings. Both plates came with this amazing grilled garlic bread that was rich with butter and quite fetching.
On future visits, we plan to order the lamb chops ($45), the maple bacon burger ($17), the garlic shrimp scampi ($22) and the cilantro chicken eggrolls ($10). A friend loved the chicken Florentine flatbread ($14). What I love about the menu they have is that you can treat it as a tapas event or go full bore to the entrees. Quite flexible.
Service needs a bit of work. They looked understaffed; we had our order taken in a timely basis but got abandoned for a long stretch after receiving our food and getting our hands on the check was quite a task.