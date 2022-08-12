PETE TITTL: Straw Hat delivers the goods

Talk to Bakersfield old-timers and they can remember when Round Table, Shakey's and Straw Hat were the dominant pizza franchises in town, with local pizzerias like Fat-T's and Sam's Pizza Boat competing.
Somewhere along the way Straw Hat faded big time, unable to compete with the giants Pizza Hut and Domino's, but it has now returned to Bako in a reinvented format (Straw Hat Pizza Grille) on Ashe Road at Panama Lane with full bar service, a much larger menu that includes burgers, pastas, wings and those old-time sandwiches called Hot Hats. Not bad, but don't count on the staff to know much about the food itself.
We visited on a weekday night and were impressed by the atmosphere, like a pizza parlor for adults with 10 working flat-screen TVs (another was turned off), tuned to racing and a Dodger game, only five video games secluded in the corner and amble seating for big and small groups.
We ordered a variety of choices off the varied menu: bacon and cheddar "groovy twists" ($5.99 for a three-piece), a cheeseburger ($12.99), one of their "master pizzas," a small chicken bacon ranch ($15.99), and a ham and cheese Hot Hat ($7.49).
The cheeseburger surprises us being higher quality than we anticipated — a grilled 8-ounce patty that was still juicy despite being cooked medium well — but it brought up a service issue. We asked the disinterested young woman who took the order at the counter if there was mayo or special sauce on it. She said no.
As a regular restaurant customer, I have found there are two types of people in the world when it comes to salads and burgers: those who look at such things as vehicles to deliver as much mayo, ranch dressing or "unspecial" special sauce as possible, and those who actually want to taste the meat or the vegetables. Hence, we are a fan of dressings and sauces on the side so we, the consumer, have the freedom our Constitution grants us to consume as we wish.
This particular burger had a nicely toasted bun simply slathered on both top and bottom with enough mayo to clog all arteries. Even my companion, a big fan of mayo, couldn't believe it. Making the product considerably less appealing, a fate that would have been avoided had the order-taker known what the kitchen was actually doing.
Now the Hot Hats always struck me as Hot Pockets before those suckers took over a large section of the grocery store freezer section. Both the burger and this sandwich came with fries, the hat with lightly battered steak fries, the burger with long, thin lightly battered fries. As with the burger, the quality did surprise us, as the hat seemed freshly assembled from pizza dough.
The pizza was also solid, with ranch dressing instead of tomato sauce, a decent crust, lots of tomato chunks, red onion strings, crispy bacon and chicken breast chunks. There aren't a lot of creative, wild choices among the nine "master pizzas, but there's something to be said on delivering the goods.
The groovy twists are also available in garlic Parmesan and jalapeno and cheese, but the bacon and cheddar delivered even if the cheese inside was white. White cheddar? Mistake? It was a bland enough cheese that you couldn't be sure.
I was quite surprised to see the full bar in a pizza parlor, but it's worth noting they offer 12 beers on tap including the intriguing Cali Squeeze Blood Orange, a hefeweizen from Firestone Walker, that we sampled. The wheat beer made with real blood oranges was perfect on a scorching July day. Other options include Lagunitas IPA, Modelo, Dos Equis and Firestone Mind Haze IPA.
I suspect that with those TVs this place will draw big for sporting events. It's easy to get comfortable here with the metal chairs, the exposed industrial ductwork ceiling and the floor with the wood-colored tiles. It's like a pizza parlor for adults.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.
