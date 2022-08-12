 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: Straw Hat delivers the goods

Talk to Bakersfield old-timers and they can remember when Round Table, Shakey's and Straw Hat were the dominant pizza franchises in town, with local pizzerias like Fat-T's and Sam's Pizza Boat competing.

Somewhere along the way Straw Hat faded big time, unable to compete with the giants Pizza Hut and Domino's, but it has now returned to Bako in a reinvented format (Straw Hat Pizza Grille) on Ashe Road at Panama Lane with full bar service, a much larger menu that includes burgers, pastas, wings and those old-time sandwiches called Hot Hats. Not bad, but don't count on the staff to know much about the food itself.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

