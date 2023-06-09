The last time we wrote about Krush Bar and Restaurant, we visited on a warm spring day, enjoyed a meal out front on the patio, which was completely jammed with customers, and it was a great experience. A good time was had by all.

For this column, we visited on a blustery weekend night when that inviting patio was understandably closed and in a week when both the freezer went out and somehow their meat supplier stiffed them on a vital delivery. Thus our waiter had a long list of unavailable items to detail that were on the printed menu including at least two of what we wanted to order.

