The last time we wrote about Krush Bar and Restaurant, we visited on a warm spring day, enjoyed a meal out front on the patio, which was completely jammed with customers, and it was a great experience. A good time was had by all.
For this column, we visited on a blustery weekend night when that inviting patio was understandably closed and in a week when both the freezer went out and somehow their meat supplier stiffed them on a vital delivery. Thus our waiter had a long list of unavailable items to detail that were on the printed menu including at least two of what we wanted to order.
Due to the weather, we were the only customers in the place — believe me I know what foul weather can do to the urge to dine in a restaurant. If you don't really like other people, you should get out on those nights.
Despite all that, our visit to Krush was a fine dining experience for a number of reasons, and the menu that's new since we last wrote about the place has a number of old favorites and the new items we were steered into trying due to circumstances were so impressive. The only thing missing was vocalist Roger W. Martin, who shows up there occasionally to offer great live entertainment.
Krush, which relocated a few years ago from a location farther west, offers a white tablecloth dining experience at prices that, if you order conservatively, can be an exceptional value. Oh, sure, the steaks are priced like you're made of money, but have you seen the price of beef?
There's a substantial wine list with bottles priced reasonably and most available by the glass. My companion went for a Kendall-Jackson reserve chardonnay ($9) and I sampled the unoaked version from that winery for the same price, and it was a fascinating difference as we sampled them.
My first choice off the entrees list was the fried chicken thighs with mashed potatoes, corn niblets and chicken gravy ($22), a perfect comfort food choice on a stormy night. No-go. Second choice was one of their four burgers, the smoked brisket burger with bacon jam and pepper jack cheese ($14), which sure sounds like a Guy Fieri Flavortown special. Out of luck. Instead, I chose a house burger ($18), notable for a patty made from ground sirloin and chuck.
Our waiter didn't ask me how I wanted it cooked and it was presented medium well but that was forgivable because the meat was so juicy and crumbly and the patty so thick (8 to 10 ounces, I'm sure) that it immediately qualified in my mind for inclusion on the best burgers in town list, with a thick slice of medium cheddar melted on top, a brioche bun, lettuce and tomato. This was exceptional and eased that disappointment about the other burger, which I will sample some day when delivery trucks and freezers are back to normal.
My companion chose the crispy chicken piccata ($24), which was graced by a lemon beurre blanc with capers, some exceptionally creamy mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus and Brussels sprouts that were halved and caramelized. In both quality and quantity, it was quite good, with two boneless, skinless chicken breasts breaded and sauteed, the sauce being a particularly inviting pairing for both the poultry and the spuds.
We also sampled an appetizer of cheese bread ($9) and can recommend those slices baked with fresh mozzarella, Parmesan and some butter. This is a perfect choice with wine if you're not saddled with an ambitious hunger.
What we've sampled in the past that we can also recommend include the lamb pop appetizer with the creamy peppercorn sauce ($12), French onion dip with house-made potato chips ($9), vegetable soup with kale and hot chili sauce ($9), and the pan-seared salmon with mushroom risotto ($32).
Our waiter, Denny, did great, especially owing to the crazy circumstances.
Krush Bar and Restaurant can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
