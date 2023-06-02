In the past I've written about the days when Bakersfield was a barbecue desert. As in, options were so limited that when Famous Dave's opened on Rosedale Highway it was soon the top-grossing restaurant in the entire chain.
But as happens often in life, things change, and we've got a lot of options now, such as Salty's, Angry Barnyard, PorkChop & Bubba's, all of which have been so successful they've expanded to more than one location. (Famous Dave's has since closed though.)
Leading the charge in this renaissance is a Rosedale area restaurant that, unlike the others, has a large dining room, live entertainment at times, and the family-friendly atmosphere of a pizza parlor.
That would be Brooklyn's BBQ, which opened in 2016 right about when Salty's was getting a foothold and before the other two local places mentioned above opened. There's a lot I like here, especially the nightly specials, my favorite being the $12.99 brisket plate with two sides on Friday that is a great choice while watching the band, but there are other specialties worth talking about, particularly the deep-fried pork ribs and the massive loaded baked potato.
We visited on a Friday night when the band was setting up and the place was only half full because it was too early for music. There's an inviting bar along the back wall, a small stage for the musical acts near the front door, and a lot of booths along both walls and tables with wooden chairs on the floor. The tables on the booths have a lot of ads from nearby businesses laminated over the wood. There's a cement floor, pendant lighting, and an open industrial look.
On this visit, my companion ordered a single tri-tip taco ($4.50) and the loaded baked potato ($7.99) with brisket added ($4 extra) while I chose the pick two barbecue meat plate ($19.99) with chicken and those deep-fried pork ribs.
I must have led a sheltered life to this point as I've never before sampled deep-fried pork ribs, mostly because I'm such an easy mark for them when they're adequately smoked. I was unable to find the geographical origins of this treat, but from what I found, you smoke them then briefly deep-fry them. The version here has a thin batter around them, with the meat fall-off-the-bone tender, and I do feel after sampling them that it was a shame that I lost all those years of enjoying them.
The half-chicken on the plate had a nice rub and pink smoke ring inside, yet the poultry was still moist, the beans on the side were very dark, almost with a hint of molasses and stray bits of meat here and there in a thick sauce. The fries were long but unremarkable.
You couldn't say that about that huge potato that my companion ordered, which had Jack and cheddar cheese, jalapeno rings, chopped green onions and melted butter as well as containers of chipotle ranch dressing and sour cream on the side. We both appreciated the perfectly moist texture of this very large spud, though the brisket was a bit fatty and was not as perfect as what we sampled recently from PorkChop & Bubba's, which could well be the brisket king in town right now.
The taco struck me as odd since the kitchen used a fresh-fried flour tortilla instead of corn and it was a bit gloppy (like most fish tacos we have sampled lately) with a pepperoncini sauce that was way too mayo-ey for me. You can get the shells either grilled or fried, but just know before ordering what's headed your way. The tri-tip inside was quite good.
I had previously mentioned those nightly specials, and another that I find a good value is Monday's: a loaded baked potato with meat (or, instead of the potato, nachos or french fries) for only $8.99. Believe me, it's a meal in itself. Wednesdays bring a full rack of ribs and two sides for $23.99 and on Thursday it's a half-chicken or pulled pork with two sides for $12.99.
Service is always small-town friendly on our trips here, and this visit was no exception. I always feel like there's a good number of regulars keeping the place going.
