Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.