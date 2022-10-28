PETE TITTL: Southern hospitality at Cracker Barrel

Am I surprised that it seems like half of Kern County has been patiently waiting in line at Cracker Barrel since it opened in August?
Heck no. Every few weeks I get emails from readers asking if particular restaurants are going to be opening here. Popular on the list are Claim Jumper and TGI Friday's. Cracker Barrel has been right in the mix, particularly since they started opening stores in California.
I can understand the appeal. What other chain offers Coca-Cola chocolate cake? What other chain loves to fry things? What other chain has a gift shop full of all sorts of kitschy things including Moon Pies, unusual sodas, ornaments, clothes and even those wooden rocking chairs ($239.99) you can relax in on the front porch during the inevitable wait?
And I do think, given the restaurant's proximity to Highway 99, that wait is not going away anytime soon. But you can call ahead or go on the chain's website to get on the list — it even tells you how long the wait will be. We passed on the list and simply arrived at 10 a.m. on a Saturday; we were seated in an hour and were out the door by noon.
If you have a craving for the food to go, you can order it and they have curbside pickup and a station in the gift shop to pay and pick up.
Cracker Barrel offers breakfast all day, and that's what we ordered. My companion selected the homestyle chicken and French toast ($12.49) while I chose the bacon n' egg hash brown casserole ($13.49), with the two of us sharing a piece of chocolate Coca-Cola cake for dessert ($5.49).
Now people do rave about that hash brown casserole, and I can understand the passion, given how few dishes go wrong when the kitchen combines cheese and potatoes. However, for my money, a similar but superior breakfast potato option is available at New Vintage Grill, a locally owned operation. They use garlic, white cheddar and red quinoa to create something that is satisfying in a creamy way, but far more complex and intriguing.
Having said that, it was hard to beat what Cracker Barrel had in this ceramic skillet of goodness: the cheesy hash browns, scrambled eggs, crispy bacon pieces (Cracker Barrel has really smoky bacon), colby cheese (common in my home state of Wisconsin, but seldom used in kitchens around here), chopped green onions and tomatoes as well as some deep-fried onion strings. No biscuits or toast on the side, but that was my only complaint.
My companion's griddled French toast was topped with a skinless, freshly breaded and deep-fried chicken breast that was quite appealing — Cracker Barrel knows how to fry chicken — but both of us thought the oil used to prepare the French toast added an off flavor. It was just too imposing on what should be an eggy-cinnamon delight.
It was presented with a small bottle of what was labeled as "100% Pure Natural Syrup," which was actually "55 percent maple, and 45 percent cane sugar syrup." Yikes.
I originally thought Coca-Cola cake was an invention of someone who thought cake needed more sugar, but a Southerner I know insists the fizz from the carbonated beverage adds an airy texture. The version here is pretty moist and dense and covered with a thick layer of chocolate frosting and a scoop of ordinary vanilla ice cream on the side.
The chain started offering this in 1997 and was deluged with requests to return it to the menu when it disappeared. It's kind of like its McRib. Back in 2009, the chain vowed to offer it permanently, and it's still on the menu.
Cracker Barrel was founded in Tennessee in 1969 by Dan Evins and now has 665 stores in 45 states, all of them with that golf tee solitaire game at the tables with the challenge of jumping them over each other and ending with as few left as possible. Once in my life I got to one. It's an achievement to get it to two.
I must say the crew here is first-rate, one of the managers wearing a staff shirt with her name and "Boynton Beach, Florida" embroidered below it. She kept a close eye on things.
The women working seemed to exude the kind of natural friendliness you'd expect in a Southern coffee shop. There is no Wi-Fi, but that's what you'd expect from Cracker Barrel. Put your phone down, sit a spell and talk to your neighbors.
