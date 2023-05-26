PETE TITTL: Social House stays on trend

For decades, Italian food has been the most popular ethnic food in America, followed closely by Chinese.
Not any longer, according to Datassential, a restaurant menu consultancy firm. The company analyzed 4,500 new menu items at major restaurant chains and found Americans craving cheesy, spicy foods with Latin-inspired ingredients and preparations.
The 10 fastest-growing items on U.S. menus include birria, chicken taco salad and entrees made with Tajin, a lime-salt-chile pepper seasoning. Margaritas have become the most popular cocktail, and tequila is closing in on vodka as the country's top-selling spirit, according to the firm. A company spokesman said millennials, Generation Z and a growing Latino population are behind the trend.
All you have to do is notice how it is seemingly required nowadays for all restaurants to have a Taco Tuesday event, understandable because everyone likes tacos and Tuesday is a slow day in the restaurant business that needs that kind of a boost. One of the businesses that really pulls them in with that promotion is Social House Kitchen & Bar, in the former home of RJ's on Hageman, which I have always loved for the inventive touches on its menu, particularly its thoughtful cheese choices on the sandwiches.
On Tuesdays at Social House, tacos are $2. You can get chicken tinga, carnitas and barbacoa. When we visited recently on a Tuesday, every table inside and outside was full. In addition, they have decent deals for their version of happy hour called Social Hour: $4 for a house chardonnay, $2 off cocktails, $1.50 off draft beers. Eight beers are available on tap, including some local brews.
I really wanted to get a sausage pizza ($14) as it had grilled peppers and caramelized onions, which made it sound like a variation on a Philly cheesesteak, but for some reason no pizzas were available on the night we visited. Instead, I was torn between two sandwiches: the spicy meatball ($17) made with pork-beef meatballs, the house tomato-serrano sauce, mozzarella and picked onions, or the balsamic beef ($18), made with sliced tri-tip, goat cheese, arugula, roasted tomato slices and balsamic vinaigrette.
That cheese choice is what made it intriguing, and you see a lot of care in the design of the food coming out of the Social House kitchen. For example, the sliders appetizer is made with white cheddar, not that wretched American cheese that too many restaurants use. Someone at this restaurant is trying to be smart.
It was a tough call, but I finally ordered the spicy meatball. Apparently, my waiter was reading my mind and decided I needed the balsamic beef, because that's what he brought. I began to believe that perhaps I misspoke, but my companion confirmed that I had not ordered that sandwich. I kept it anyway, and figured I'll get that meatball sandwich on a future visit.
This is a great choice, the beef thin and still juicy, the goat cheese an inspired choice with the balsamic, arugula and the roasted tomatoes that have become, like garlic and butter, something that just makes anything they touch taste better. I chose Tater Tots as my starch, and I loved the way they fried them so seriously they were considerably crunchy. That doesn't always happen.
My companion was tempted by the poulet frites ($18), with a half chicken on a bed of French fries, but instead went for the full roasted chicken dinner ($28), with mashed potatoes and fresh green beans, a more respectable, complete choice.
The chicken was interesting, very crispy on the outside reminding me of the "broasted" chicken I consumed a lot in restaurants in the Midwest as a child. I wondered whether it had been finished in a fryer, so crispy was the skin. My companion thought it drier than she liked, but I appreciated the taste, possibly for the lemon-garlic-herb mixture on the outside.
Social House is the kind of place where they do things like pour the house wine in a chilled wine glass, little touches of grace. (Wine Wednesday features half-off house wines, $3 off all other wine glasses and $5 off all bottles.)
The TVs were tuned to both sports and old rock music videos featuring groups like Cheap Trick and David Bowie, but the music was subdued so conversation was possible. The patio is always a fun spot, particularly with the spring weather we were enjoying on this day, but getting a table out there can be a challenge. The dining room is small, has a bar and a lot of high-top tables.
They are always tweaking the menu and that beef sandwich we wrote about above is one of the new items as well as a grilled chicken breast sandwich with chimichurri, arugula and lemon aioli.
At weekend brunch, there is a Monte Cristo variation called the Elvis that is made with bacon, banana, peanut butter and marshmallow, all deep fried after assembly. You know I'll have to try that sometime, if only as a dare. We in the past have also enjoyed the salmon with apricot-serrano butter and the steaks with chipotle-lime butter or citrus-herb butter.
Service could have been better, even ignoring the sandwich ordering error. Our waiter was inattentive for long stretches and seemed to be giving other customers more attention.