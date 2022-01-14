PETE TITTL: So-Cal Tamal right at home in new spot

So-Cal Tamal & Churro Co. has been one of the stronger food trucks in Bakersfield, usually at the corner of Ashe Road and District Boulevard, specializing in fresh-fried churros and queso birria tacos as well as other "L.A. Style Street Food" as their logo declares.
Back in 2020, they briefly had a kiosk at Valley Plaza outside the food court with a limited menu, but the food didn't look like it was prepared on the spot so it didn't last. Now they've opened a brick-and-mortar location near the Auto Mall with a large kitchen, a drive-thru lane and a sizable menu with so many specialties not found in most of our current fast-food Mexican spots, so I think this has a far better chance of surviving.
The menu has a crazy variety to it, from breakfast items to tamales, tacos, burritos and a whole section of birria (a beef soup or stew from Jalisco). Their specialty treatment is to put the shredded meat in a tortilla with melted cheese and give you consommé for dipping. I've enjoyed that at the food truck in the past (two for $8 on a plate).
Other specialties include the Papa Guapa ($9.75), named after a famous restaurant in Mexico City that specializes in overstuffed large baked potatoes. Another specialty item is the Tijuana bacon dog with nacho fries ($8), which will make you feel like you've just been to the Kern County Fair.
Our two most recent visits were for breakfast and dinner. Before even discussing the food, I must mention the dining room is tiny. Six tables, some only seating two. The takeout and drive-thru business were far busier. Expect all orders to come in a to-go clamshell box.
As I mentioned, the kitchen looks much larger, and, on a Saturday at breakfast, there was a woman right near the cash register making fresh tortillas. I sampled them with the huevos rancheros with asada ($8.99) that I ordered, and they were velvety and begging to be filled with the thick refried beans from the entrée, the inviting green sauce over the eggs, and the asada that was piled up on the side.
There were country potatoes (seasoned chunks with bits of red and green pepper) in the container, too, but they seemed undercooked to me and not as appealing as the rice when we got dinners here. The eggs were fried over medium, a bit brown at the edges, which I like, and the huevos formed a disk over two hard and crispy corn tortillas, with cotija cheese and sour cream over the green sauce.
It was a great start to the day, especially with the churro I ordered ($3.25). It was a foot long, generously encrusted with sugar after the frying, wrapped in aluminum foil, and served with a caramel or chocolate dipping sauce. What beats a fresh-fried authentic churro? It was crunchy outside, not greasy, and soft and fluffy inside. Yeah, sugar content was off the charts.
On a dinner visit, we ordered a tamales combo ($8), one with chicken, one with jalapeños and cheese, and a carnitas burrito ($8.99). There are seven different meats including the birria, for burritos and, as I had not tried the carnitas, I went for that. I must say the burrito was heavy on the meat with some rice, whole pinto beans and pico de gallo salsa mixed in. No cheese that I could detect.
The tamales are presented still wrapped in the corn husks, which I must say keeps them exceptionally moist, and my companion thought the cheese they used was high quality, a mild white, probably Jack, that let the jalapeños be the star of the show. The chicken inside the other tamale was finely shredded and red with spices.
Both dinners included this cool small tostada that had refried beans, grilled onions and a grilled pepper. My burrito also came with radish slices and chopped cucumber wedges as well as a lime wedge, which pretty much makes every burrito or taco better. Amirite?
Service was fine, personable and efficient at breakfast, but at dinner it took about 10 minutes for the young man taking my order to get it right. I have no clue why he was trying to give me an extra tamale platter and always insisting I get one of them with pork, but let's just assume he's new to the business and working out the kinks.