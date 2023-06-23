There are a few first impressions that stick when you visit Wake Up! Cafe in the northeast, located in what was last home to Maggie's Sunrise Cafe.
The first is the cheerfulness of everyone who works there, from the man who greeted us to our waitress and other people we observed working in the place. It's like that exclamation point from their name and logo has to be evident, visible or put into practice every minute at this breakfast and lunch restaurant.
The second impression is how extensive the menu is for such a small restaurant. Many choices are variations on the others but there are 99 options on the two-page menu, including a specialty griddle section that offers items like a banana caramel waffle and a raspberry cream cheese pancake breakfast. Noted for a future visit, for sure.
We stuck to more conventional breakfast fare on this visit, my companion ordered the chilaquiles bandera ($14.99) while I selected the chile verde omelet ($14.95) after seeing a friend give it a thumbs up on social media. And it's worth mentioning they were aggressive on refilling my coffee ($3.59), which we haven't seen often lately.
A few weeks ago, you may remember, I took my friend Leonel Martinez to Arizona Cafe where we had an interesting discussion on chilaquiles, which are a nearly perfect choice at that restaurant. I was glad he wasn't there for the Wake Up! Cafe version, which resembled more of a nacho plate than the long-simmered version Arizona offers.
Since the whole preparation doesn't take much time, I had to think the kitchen is just pouring the sauce over the chips, then topping it with avocado slices, cotija cheese and an egg with the refried beans on the side. I know most places make it with yesterday's chips instead of triangles of yesterday's tortillas, but the cooking process in most versions I've sampled takes the stiffness out of the chips.
It was a big plate of food, and my companion did love getting both the red and green sauces with it. Anyway, if you're a traditionalist, you've been warned.
My omelet was much stronger, with some solid, crispy brown hash browns on the side, a three-egg creation with just the right amount of jack cheese inside (enough to taste, not too gooey) and a medium spicy chile verde full of chunks on both the top and inside.
I got an order of sourdough toast on the side that was very thick, but we got into a debate whether the kitchen used real butter on the toast. I thought so, but my companion thought the color was off, in a way that "I Can't Believe It's Not Butter" looks to convince the discerning eye that it is, indeed, not an actual dairy product.
The place looks pretty similar to the comfortable, tasteful ambiance it had when it was Maggie's, with a laminate wood floor, booths and tables all over the room and a very cool, large field photo dominating the far wall with the logo that read "May our walls know joy. Each table hold laughter. Every meal brings you happiness."
Service, as we mentioned, is a plus. On the weekday we visited, the place was about three-quarters full and most of the customers looked joy-filled and happy. So the sign — or the food and service — is working.
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.