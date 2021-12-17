PETE TITTL: Service sizzles at new Rancho Grande

Rancho Grande Mexican Grill is nothing if not a dependable Mexican restaurant, with some alluring specialties but quite content to stay in their lane, specializing in great service and those awesome, colorful wooden chairs made in Mexico.
Recently they opened a new location at the corner of Ashe Road and Panama Lane after closing a longtime location on Stockdale Highway near the location of the old Stockdale Six movie theaters. (That’s how you know you’re an old-time Bakersfield person, if you can remember when they had six movie theaters in a shopping center at the corner of California and Stockdale Highway.)
The restaurants on Brimhall and Coffee remain open, and this new location is in a shopping center that has a parking lot that on a weekend night looks as busy as the In-N-Out/Chick fil-A shopping center across the street from the old Rancho Grande. With two restaurant neighbors — the recently opened Bread & Honey and coming-soon Straw Hat Grill — it's apparent people in this part of town are eager for dining options.
This new location looked big on the outside, with an outdoor patio, but the inside seems small with a six-seat bar near the window to the kitchen and a lot of booths and tables. We got the last open table while visiting early on a Friday night.
What we’ve noticed about the Rancho Grande formula is the staff hustles like no one else. Literally we were just sitting down when someone appeared with chips and salsa. Drink orders were taken quickly. This punctuality does not make us feel rushed, but rather well-tended. It continued throughout the dining experience, we noticed others getting the same attention and think it’s just how things are done at Rancho Grande.
The menu looks familiar, though my companion noted her biggest criticism is the scarce number of vegetarian options. She’s been reading about the trendy Blue Zone diet — big on plants and whole foods, popular with Seventh-day Adventists and Greeks — and thinks Rancho Grande could offer more options like its competitors. Instead, she went for the grilled fish taco ($17.95), which seems pretty Blue to me, while I thought long and hard about an old favorite, the pork chops rancheras with the grilled onions on top ($17.95), before settling on the cazuelitas Rancho Grande ($20.95).
My dinner is the perfect choice when you can’t decide which protein source you’re in the mood for as you get three: chile verde, chicken mole and chile colorado, with rice, beans and tortillas. A lot of food, as I’d estimate the three meat dishes had about 8 ounces of each stew. Plenty to take home. The chile verde is extremely tame, so if you’re not up for spicy this is great; the mole is serviceable and the colorado has a welcome depth and huskiness. All the meats were tender with onions serving as a common companion.
I did like the thin fish filets used for my companion’s tacos, though she didn’t care for the spice mix used, detecting the filé powder that is commonly used in Cajun food. I didn’t pick that up, but it was a simple treatment, with lots of cabbage and jack cheese. We got the chipotle sauce on the side to control the dispensing as too many restaurants drown the fish with that stuff.
Other great choices on the menu based on previous visits include the lengua en salsa verde (cow tongue with tomatillo sauce, $18.95) and the family meal parrillada Rancho Grande ($64.95), which we’ve witness large parties enjoy, with steak, carnitas, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo with grilled cactus, rice, beans and jalapeños. Quite a feast that the menu says serves four people, but I’d peg it at eight with moderate appetites. It’s a spread.
The restaurant also offers 10 different treatments of shrimp on the seafood menu. In the past, it has offered a great Wednesday special of fajitas and a margarita for $16.95. Keep your eye out for that deal.
