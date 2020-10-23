I was not a fan of the original Krush Wine Bar in the northwest when it opened because they seemed to devote all the creative energies to the alcohol, the ambiance and not enough to what was coming out of the kitchen. Sure, they had one of those cool $100,000-wine dispensers that let you sample across the various varietals for a few bucks here and there, but the food was an afterthought it seemed.
Not so at the new location, which is a completely different space a few miles to the east, north of Rosedale Highway on Coffee Road, a bit hard to find and smaller — the size change might help on the overhead. Of course, they’ve opened at a most challenging time so that fancy wine dispenser and cool old bar that was a centerpiece of the original is just a visual distraction on the way in as you walk to the patio. But I’m sure it will have its day once again. I gotta keep believing that.
At this point, weeks after reopening with a new name (Krush Bar and Restaurant) they have what’s labeled a "patio menu,” though it does not look like a small-scale operation, with sandwiches, burgers, "elevated pub grub" appetizers, salads, specialty platters, entrees and even three desserts. The quality was so impressive that I immediately started thinking about when we could come back.
My companion chose one of the entrees, the shrimp diablo over couscous ($26), while I was intrigued by all the meats offered in the sandwiches and figured I could sample three of them if I ordered a slider plate ($12). And we preordered the drunkin’ choco caramel bread pudding ($11) as a friend had told me it was amazing.
There was no clear favorite among the sliders — smoked brisket, burger and fried chicken breast — though the thinly sliced, exceptionally smoky and slightly dry brisket was pretty amazing and it’s served with bacon jam and pepper jack cheese. If you get it in a slider, it might inspire you to get the full sandwich ($14) to go. Always thinking about lunch tomorrow, you know.
The burger patty was juicy and made distinctive by a thick melted slice of cheddar cheese. The fried chicken slider was made with a thick, brined square of breast meat, crispy fried in a buttermilk batter that was the perfect touch. I’m a sucker for brined poultry, I’ll admit. The buns were toasted, the chicken sandwich had a great coleslaw on it, and the shoestring fries (though not fresh-cut like the house-made potato chips) were hard to resist.
My companion’s shrimp featured a smoky tomato cream sauce with some heat but not too much and a mound of couscous to the side to mix as you saw fit. Not startling, about a dozen medium shrimp, but it hit the spot. Just like the dessert, which my companion resisted until she tasted the whiskey-laced caramel sauce and the thick moist bread pudding with the vanilla bean ice cream on the side. They gave us an end piece, so the crisp spine was savored in particular. This one is a keeper.
There are intriguing options we will be investigating for future visits, such as the big bite burger ($17) stuffed with pepper jack cheese and topped with cheddar, brisket and bacon; the smoked brisket poutine ($14) with gravy; the chili cheese burger with house-made chili ($15); the meatloaf entrée with mashed potatoes and rustic vegetables ($18); and, for dessert, the blueberry cognac crumble ($14) with ice cream. Three of my companion’s friends at a nearby table were enjoying a “charcuterie platter amplified” ($26) with smoked salmon, brisket, nuts, fruit, cheeses, dips, jams, crackers and house-made potato chips.
The wine list is small at this point but priced so attractively toward bottles and not glasses that you’ll be tempted to just share a bottle. There’s even a sales pitch on the menu: “Buy wine by the bottle. It is less expensive than by the glass, like getting the fourth and fifth glass for FREE. We will cork the bottle and send anything you don’t finish home with you.” For example, a glass of Kendall-Jackson Reserve chardonnay is $9 a glass, $31 a bottle. I’ve known some restaurateurs who follow that kind of pricing strategy to boost wine sales, and it sure makes sense from a profit standpoint.
Service from our veteran waiter Denny was perfect. He treated us like he owned the place, he’s a real asset in building up the business with his gracious attitude.
Krush Bar & Restaurant can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.