PETE TITTL: Sandwiches not just for lunch at new Too Fat

I have written in this column in the past about some types of restaurants being so insanely competitive it's a wonder they survive. Most people here think Mexican and pizza are the toughest. I think it's sandwiches.
Think about it. They're available everywhere. Grocery stores, mini-marts, fast food places. And to top it off most folks think of it as something pigeonholed into lunch, not dinner. Even though some of us (looking in the mirror right now) are not above finishing off the day with a good sandwich either takeout or made in our own kitchens.
One locally owned operation that has thrived despite the intense competition is Too Fat Sandwiches, which we first reviewed back in 1984 in a humble shop in downtown Bakersfield. They've since expanded to other locations around town, including on Stockdale Highway across from In-N-Out and a different downtown location on 18th Street.
They've had this success despite the fact that they mostly rely on a type of bread that was deeply ingrained in my Midwestern childhood, the Dutch crust bread.
That's what they call it on the menu board though I thought it was called Dutch crunch bread, which supposedly originated in 1935 in Oregon and may have originated in the Netherlands where it was called Tiger Bread. Rice flour paste is applied to the exterior where it hardens and cracks. I always thought of it as a sweeter type of white bread, kind of like Hawaiian bread rolls, and that could account for my youthful enthusiasm for it.
Outside of some places in the Bay Area, it's hard to find this particular type of bread, but Too Fat has always made it the center of their offerings. They still offer other breads (French, wheat, sourdough and a cheesy ranch roll), but they even use it for paninis here. Perhaps the name is different to avoid copyright laws as the restaurant website says the bread is made fresh every day.
Anyway, Too Fat has opened a new location on Coffee Road north of Rosedale Highway in the Vons shopping center, and the best news is it is open later than the other locations, so if you're one of those who likes sandwiches for dinner, you're in luck.
The dining room is small but clean and functional, and the staff works quickly to make sandwiches to order later in the day, even though they warn you that hot sandwiches take more time. In this world of fast food, that delay is worth it to get a quality product.
We ordered a small Too Fat chef salad ($7.75), a half grilled cheese panini ($7.95), a half tri-tip sandwich with salsa ($9.25) and a whole chicken rancho verde panini ($13.10).
My companion found the salad to be far above the quality of salads you usually get from sandwich shops, with excellent greens, cucumbers, sliced avocado, shredded cheddar, sliced turkey and ham, and the unfortunately sorry pale tomatoes we usually get this time of year.
The paninis have long been a favorite, as they crisp up that already-crisp Dutch crust bread, and do cool things with it, like put tomato slices and onion strings in with three cheeses on that grilled cheese (pepper jack, Swiss and American). Worth ordering.
My favorite is definitely that chicken rancho verde, which has a thin grilled skinless chicken breast with a great cilantro ranch dressing, jalapeno bacon, jack cheese, tomato, onions and sliced avocados.
The tri-tip, one of the hot sandwiches, featured thinly sliced beef with either salsa or barbecue sauce, and I always get the salsa. (I raved about the pastrami sandwich at Bread & Honey in a recent column, but a friend told me that the tri-tip sandwich there is even better, and it's worth mentioning they do have an incredible product with particularly smoky and fresh beef.)
Now that we're firmly into winter, it's also worth mentioning that they have a great special at Too Fat, grilled cheese prepared on Parmesan-crusted sourdough bread with a tomato-basil soup for only $10.50. On a cold day, this is nearly perfect.
