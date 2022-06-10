PETE TITTL: Sandrini's wins by a lamb-slide

In my job, there are rare occasions when what you sample at a restaurant is so fabulous, so memorable that you later dream about it.
That happened with the lamb dip ($14) I enjoyed at Sandrini's Public House. Sure, I'd been warned about it on social media, told that it was just an amazing creation, one of the new additions to the menu of one of the most underrated restaurants in Bakersfield. I had fair warning. But it was so stunning it immediately surpassed the Basque Club lamb dip, which I've been enjoying at the Kern County Fair for decades.
Perhaps if I deconstruct the sandwich in words, you may understand the overwhelming appeal of the creation. But if you're inclined to like such a sandwich, it absolutely is a must-order.
It starts with a great French roll, which was fresh and toasted. The lamb was thinly sliced, folded, not too much garlic but tender and flavorful. The cheese was fontina, and that soft, white cheese was just a perfect choice, adding a subtle flavor and the perfect amount of creaminess, especially because the portion of it was perfect. And the final touch was crispy onion pieces, not a complete ring but short segments, not a bit of grease in them.
I'm not done. You might expect au jus — that's a common dip — or some consommé. How pedestrian. Instead, you get a thick brown gravy that tasted freshly made and was a perfect revelation. My life will be complete when someday I get to shake the hand of the genius who put this thing together, the culinary designer that takes something so common and makes it extraordinary.
It was accompanied by garlic Parmesan fries that, while not fresh cut, were crispy and hot.
That wasn't all that was good. My companion ordered another new menu item, the Greek salad ($13) and thought the produce (red bell peppers, onions, kalamata olives) was exceedingly fresh and the salad was elevated by the interesting oregano vinaigrette that made her feel like this is a kitchen that is trying hard. It was accompanied by lightly fried pita bread triangles.
In addition, we ordered one of the "sharables" that are similar to appetizers, the carne asada tots ($13), possibly inspired by a recent viewing of "Napoleon Dynamite." This dish had a spicy cheese sauce, pickled habanero onions and small bits of tri-tip on top.
With both of these choices you see some of the thoughtfulness of the kitchen. This is not a bar that thinks it can wheel out any food that customers who enjoyed some libations will accept due to dulled senses, even though when our waitress greeted us, she asked, "Do you want to eat or just drink?" Anyone who is a foodie at this place knows how to answer that question.
There are other great choices on the menu that give you an idea of what we're talking about. The bourbon barbecue bacon burger uses Tillamook sharp cheddar, which, like the cheese on the lamb dip, is the perfect choice of a cheese with all those strong flavors. Or they also offer fried cheese curds, but they are presented with garlic and red pepper strips and a marinara sauce. So much to sample.
Of course, there is a list of specialty cocktails on the menu, a long list of whiskeys on the back page as well as beer and wine choices. They even had the connections to have Kern River Brewing's famous Citra on tap, and I had to enter a lottery once to buy a six-pack of that gem from Kernville. Get it while it lasts.
The atmosphere is another plus, walking down into the basement, the brick walls, the comfortable booths. It just feels like a place that would be common in a college town, and since it's been open for 17 years and was probably something else before then, there's no forced authenticity to the place. No reservations but it was only moderately crowded on the weekend night we visited.
Other information worth noting: In the past we've enjoyed trivia night competitions there, but currently they have karaoke on Tuesday nights and live music on Wednesday and Thursday nights. Occasionally readers send me emails asking what restaurants serve food late at night and they have a special late-night menu (slightly pared down from the dinner hour) available from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., so this is a solid option for that.
A board outside the entrance touted other new menu items including Cajun macaroni and cheese and Philly cheesesteak sliders made with rum caramelized onions. I'd love to try those someday, but how am I going to walk in the door and not order that lamb sandwich?
Sandrini's Public House can be recommended for a fine dining experience.