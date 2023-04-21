 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Saigon Bento a fine addition to dining scene

Diversity enriches our lives. Particularly in the food department.

I can recall back in the 1980s when it was a big deal in Bakersfield when our first Vietnamese restaurant opened, a place called L'eau Vive located just west of the corner of Ming and Ashe in southwest Bakersfield. Frankly I was not well-versed in nuoc mam, a classic, clear sauce made with garlic, vinegar and sardines that was a specialty there, but I learned and the owners and staff were like teachers.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases