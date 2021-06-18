PETE TITTL: Sabor Latino sizzles with delights

Oldsters like me will remember when all International House of Pancakes restaurants were A-frame buildings with a blue roof that were as distinctive on the horizon as those famous golden arches.
In fact, the founders of the chain, originally based in Los Angeles back in 1958, made that building design a key part of the large chain (now over 1,800 restaurants worldwide), but ditched the look back in 1979 and changed the official name to IHOP. All restaurants built since then look like the one in the Northwest Promenade, and the menu has been expanded to be a lot more like Denny's.
In Bakersfield we recently lost one of the old A-frame buildings near Ming Avenue and Highway 99, though it had long ago been remodeled and turned into a coffee shop named Clay's. Our last holdout could be on California Avenue just east of BHS, now home to a new restaurant called Sabor Latino.
This small family-run operation has been attractively renovated inside, and the sign boasts they offer freshly made tortillas. Once I shared that tidbit with my companion, she was sold, and the food we were presented banished all thoughts of pancakes and franchised coffee shops from our minds.
There is an honest charm, a homeyness to the place that inspired a protective feeling in our hearts. Our waiter told us his wife was in the kitchen making all the food, and after we did get a chance to sample it, we could understand why he thought she deserved to be working in a restaurant.
There was a gregarious young boy in the restaurant, talking to customers, including a group that entered after us and left without ordering. He asked where they were going and, since we'd already been wonderfully served, we wanted to bolt from the table and bar the door and find out what motivated their unworthy desertion.
The menu is small, with Mexican and Salvadoran choices, and my companion wanted tacos ($2) with carne asada, chicken and pastor, but they were out of the pork. They threw in rice and beans without charge, though we would've paid for these, especially the pureed refried beans that were nearly perfect. The chicken and beef in the tacos was slightly caramelized to an appealing crispiness, with simple white onions and cilantros, and the corn tortillas, with a thick, moist texture and that strong taste of corn, reached down into our youthful taste memories and activated all sorts of pleasant brain chemicals.
On the spot my companion was making future Taco Tuesday plans, with neighbors and friends. Though she brought a skeptical attitude to this restaurant excursion — we are always visiting the new and different — she was won over on one visit. Extra points for a very hot red salsa served on the side in a cup, and I must say it was just perfect over the rice.
My dinner selection, the shrimp diablo ($13.99) off the seafood menu, was on the same plane, though our waiter warned us it would be hot. The dozen shrimp still in the shells were warm on that scale but not scalding and that red sauce was sopped up by my rice.
The kitchen graced me with four of those corn tortillas, those delicious beans and a salad on the side that included sliced avocado and a very red, small tomato slice as well as cucumbers. It looked beautiful and tasted better.
We wanted to also order fried plantains, but our waiter talked us out of that, saying they were too green to taste good.
The discussion from there went to how making fresh tortillas is becoming a lost art, that younger generations don't have the patience for it, though walking around talking about that makes you sound like an oldster who remembers when all IHOPs were A-frames the way God intended them to be. (I always used to wonder what the heck they stored up in the attic of those buildings.)
Then we moved on to speculate how crowded this place would be if people really knew how good the food was. There are pictures on the wall of carnitas and menudo, implying that these are specialties. Right now, it looks like a two-person operation with that boy in reserve, and I hope that Sabor Latino doesn't get overwhelmed once word gets out how good the food is.
Sabor Latino can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.