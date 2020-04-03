Editor's note: The restaurant was reviewed before restrictions were put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Hours and offerings may vary.
Over the decades Bakersfield has been through a lot of pizza places. We once had locally owned operations like Fat T’s and Sam’s Pizza Boat as well as Pizzaville USA and chains like Shakey’s, Straw Hat and Round Table. Pizza Hut was around but pretty invisible here, Domino’s had no dice in the game and Little Caesar’s was just starting to conquer lands that were not in the Midwest. A family member from Rusty’s in Santa Barbara brought that brand over to Bako and it’s been thriving for decades, and Cataldo’s brought a different style of pizza to town starting in Oildale and expanding south. Tony’s Pizza moved south from Delano and got a foothold.
Along the way, Straw Hat and Round Table went away and other locally owned operations like Lamppost Pizza (which once had four parlors in the city) moved in. Pizzaville on Oak Street kept plugging along like the venerated dean it is and old-time Bakersfieldians like my companion just must go back every few months, craving that thin crust.
Round Table eventually returned on Gosford, taking over a former Lamppost location just south of White Lane where it continues rolling on with a limited menu, a small arcade/ride/game area, birthday and party rooms, big TVs (I’ve watched a few football games here) and a go-slow approach to trends like craft beers and stuffed-crust pizzas that some might find comforting.
The chain founded by Bill Larson recently celebrated its 60th anniversary and there’s a cool poster displaying the menu and interior design drawings for the original restaurant in Menlo Park as well as a flyer touting “Bavarian Style Black beer on tap.” This particular restaurant offers only a few beer choices that would be considered daring, such as 805 and a couple of Lagunitas IPAs.
We visited recently with neighbors Lawrence and Penny and ordered the special stuffed crust with bacon and crispy pepperoni ($21.99) — thanks Mountain Mike’s for that influence — some garlic Parmesan twists ($7.59) and four chicken tenders with wedges ($10.99). The man behind the counter said the stuffed crust was new to them and being very well-received by customers.
I had to look it up, but Pizza Hut rolled out stuffed crust pizza back in 1995 in an ad campaign featuring Donald Trump (check YouTube), and I read an interview on Foodbeast with Patty Scheibmeir, who is supposedly the inventor of the product. The variations since then have included many chains such as Hungry Howie’s and Domino’s offering flavored crusts even if they leave the cheese out.
I can recall eating pizza with some friends who before this development would not eat the crust, littering their plate with the doughy rejects. With bad pizza, I could understand, but with a good, yeasty, fresh-made dough, I don’t see how you can’t reject that part of the pie. The latest variation from Pizza Hut features breaded mozzarella nuggets on the top of the edge of the crust.
And you can’t reject the Round Table product either, which was surprisingly better than our memory of what we sampled when this place opened in 2011. The crust was brown on the bottom, thin and pliable, the kitchen generous with the cheese, the bacon crispy and crumbly, the tomato sauce not too sweet, the slices cut thin so as to encourage “one last piece” dining, which I applaud. For a chain pizza, this is a level above, though both Domino’s and Pizza Hut amped up their game some time ago so chains could compete with the locally owned kitchens.
We were less impressed with the chicken strips and wedges, especially having recently visited Mossman’s where the chicken strips are fresh breaded in the kitchen and amazing. These seem factory perfect in all ways, and that’s not inspiring. The wedges were battered but not up to what Rusty’s offers or, according to Lawrence, the stunningly impressive product at Magoo’s Pizza, which I don’t recall sampling. His daughter brought some home, he told me, and he couldn’t believe how soft and sweet they were inside. The Round Table versions were ultra al dente inside, as if they needed another few minutes in the fryer.
Forgiveness was achieved in a way with the parmesan breadsticks, which are twisted with a cheesy filling inside and are appealingly crispy, not undercooked at all, served with a decent marinara for a dipping sauce.
For some reason on a weekday night, it took more than 30 minutes to get our food though the restaurant had very few customers. It was not understaffed, and no explanation was offered. The people working there are kind and pleasant, but some disorganization must have taken hold. We went back on another night to sample the chicken wings ($9.59 for six) and received our food in only 15 minutes, which is more reasonable. I must say the chicken wings are another asset here: crispy like Wingstop, very meaty and we sampled the garlic parmesan variety and the coating used fresh chopped garlic, cheese and butter. Definitely something I’d order instead of the tired tenders we sampled.
It should be noted they still offer the buffet (pizza, salad bar and twists) at lunch (11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday) and on Tuesday nights at dinner (5-8 p.m.). Cost is $8.99 for adults and $4.99 for children 12 and under at lunch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.