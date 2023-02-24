PETE TITTL: Rolls and Grill still cooking at second location

What I find encouraging about the Bakersfield restaurant scene is that, even though the business climate has been crazy in recent years, we have a number of local entrepreneurs opening restaurants that are so successful they expand and grow.
This is by no means a comprehensive list but I'm thinking about Taco Bros, So-Cal Tamal, Old River Grill (three and counting), Smitten and its offshoot restaurants like The Botanist, PorkChop & Bubba's, El Puesto, New Vintage Grill and Bootleggers, to name a few.
Now Rolls and Grill, which we first wrote about five years ago when it opened on Ming Avenue, has added a second location in the northwest on Hageman Road. If you've been to the other location, you can expect more of the same, though based on our experience, the service needs attention.
The menu is pretty spare at this point, some egg rolls, grilled items, a few "special items" worth ordering and a list of "beef bone broth soups." I'm not sure if I'm just ignorant about some culinary trend, but aren't all beef, chicken and pork broths made with bones? Am I missing something? I see a lot of restaurants and grocery store items put the word bone in the broth name and I'm wondering if this is an educational thing, that too many don't know how a broth is created.
Anyway, based on previous visits, the grilled items we can recommend are the rosemary lamb chops ($27) and the Korean pork chops ($16) and ribs ($22) as well as the bun bo hue (spicy beef in lemongrass, $15), which is just magical. On this visit we went for the vegetarian spring rolls ($11) and the shrimp angel hair pasta with garlic ($16). My companion ordered the grilled five spice chicken bowl ($14).
Overall, this is a great cheap date place, with a dark, quiet atmosphere, small with only six booths and three four-top tables. Lighting is subdued, the place is clean and I'm not sure how much remodeling was done from when it was a Thai and Vietnamese restaurant over the years.
Country music videos were playing on the TV and there seemed to be only one waiter handling everything, including to-go orders. He was like an invisible presence most of the time, never checking back after presenting the food, and my companion seemed invisible when trying to gain his attention. You've been warned.
The food was almost identical to what we've enjoyed at the Ming Avenue restaurant, though I don't think I've had that shrimp pasta before, and it was exceptional. Here's the thing, I came in not thinking I was that hungry, and shared the vegetarian spring rolls (not fried, filled with rice noodles, grilled tofu, cucumber and perfect when dipped in the peanut sauce served with them).
My original intention before that pasta came out was that I'd sample it, and save the rest for lunch the next day. The eight medium shrimp were brown and the amount of diced garlic and butter in the slightly al dente pasta was just irresistible.
Though my companion dug her fork in here and there, it was just not possible to stop. I made excuses: "Oh, this won't be as great reheated the next day." Since I had a similar experience with the lamb chops and the beef lemongrass, I should have been mentally prepared.
My companion's plate shocked me a bit as it looked nothing like the picture on the menu. I'm sure with advertising, we're used to massive disappointment when the food is brought out compared to the images. Here the platter was far more generous, with chunks of grilled chicken topped with green onion slices, a baseball-sized mound of white rice and a salad. The remainder of this plate made for a nice lunch the next day.
The five spice treatment on the chicken was not overdone, with notable fennel seeds, star anise and cloves. Portions of the chicken meat were caramelized in spots, and mixing it with the rice made for a nice meal.
We eventually did get the check, but more attentive service is the only advice I can offer.
