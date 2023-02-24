 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: Rolls and Grill still cooking at second location

What I find encouraging about the Bakersfield restaurant scene is that, even though the business climate has been crazy in recent years, we have a number of local entrepreneurs opening restaurants that are so successful they expand and grow.

This is by no means a comprehensive list but I'm thinking about Taco Bros, So-Cal Tamal, Old River Grill (three and counting), Smitten and its offshoot restaurants like The Botanist, PorkChop & Bubba's, El Puesto, New Vintage Grill and Bootleggers, to name a few.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.

