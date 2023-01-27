 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PETE TITTL: Ritmo, we like your style

There are those rare occasions when you walk into a new restaurant and the decor is so impressive that you think there's a real vision at work here.

That's what happened when we walked into Ritmo, a clubby restaurant/nightclub in northwest Bakersfield that has a striking black wall with neon accents to the right as you enter. The use of neon instead of something more typical is impressive, and there are four interesting messages: "Country Music & Whiskey," "Selena," the Bad Bunny logo and "Tequila Kisses" with lips below the words. Fascinating choices.

Pete Tittl’s Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

Coronavirus Cases