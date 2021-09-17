PETE TITTL: Right at home with Los Hermanos

The restaurant business reminds me a lot of that old Frank Sinatra song "That's Life." Specifically, the lyrics, "Riding high in April, shot down in May."
Even when a restaurant has expanded to many outlets in a city, setbacks seem to lurk around every corner. Los Hermanos was once a locally owned chain of fast-food Mexican restaurants that was a great alternative to the chains, and I recall at least four if not five around town.
Now the one on Panama is gone, and the Stockdale/Coffee Road location was long ago converted into a Starbucks. But two are left, on Rosedale Highway and another at Union Avenue and 34th Street just east of Memorial Hospital, and I heard from a reader that I needed to check the place out.
Raymundo Gomez emailed, "Not sure if you have done a story about Los Hermanos. It had been a while since we were there, but we tried it yesterday and found it was greatly improved. We get tacos regularly at various places and went to get some at the Union and 34th Street location. The tacos were fantastic. They were made with fresh tortillas and were really tasty. I got the fish tacos, wife got the chicken and my daughter got the steak, and we were all pleasantly surprised how good everything was."
Curious, I headed over to the spot and tried a taco plate with two tacos (steak and carnitas) and rice and beans ($7.95) while my companion ordered a burrito. Other than the comment about the fresh tortillas, I had to agree with Raymundo.
The corn tortillas used in the soft tacos were not as rubbery as so many places serve, but since we've enjoyed fresh, soft corn tortillas that were made on the premises in so many restaurants lately I'd rank them a notch below those. What Los Hermanos does is keep them soft and grill them slightly to soften them up before putting the meat, chopped onions and cilantro on top.
What you get is really an impressive, home-cooked plate and just to the south of the restaurant, past the Burger King, is a Taco Bell and you just want to run over there with your plate, offer free samples to the customers there to show them what they're missing and urge them to reconsider.
The carnitas was very moist and in thin strings, the steak was good carne asada with grill marks, the refried beans very soupy and genuine, and the rice moist. The crowning touch was a dollop of fresh-made guacamole. It's been a long time since I tried either of the Los Hermanos locations, but I have to think Raymundo is correct about the improvement.
Regarding the fresh tortillas, after the visit I saw on the restaurant's website that fresh tortillas are available only on Saturday and Sunday. So I went back on a hot Saturday in August (are there any others in Bakersfield?) and ordered another two-taco plate with carnitas and chicken. Same food. Apparently the tortilla maker was off that day.
If you're hungrier, order what my companion did, the burrito. It's huge, and the default presentation is to give it to you with sauce and melted cheese on top, meaning you're eating it with a fork. I like it finished this way as it toughens the tortilla like a chimichanga, and inside the grilled chicken had been cut into chunks and mixed with rice and whole beans in just about the most balanced proportions you could hope for. About equal parts of all ingredients — not too much meat. I was just glad the menu didn't have calorie counts on it, as the size was considerable.
On previous visits, we've enjoyed the party platter ($42) that has flautas, mini tacos and mini chimichangas, taquitos, guacamole, sour cream, chips and salsa, and you can add a dozen wings for $7.99 more.
Taco Tuesday offers soft or crisp tacos for $1.99; children eat free with paid adults on Tuesday, and they do offer handmade tortillas with menudo on Saturdays and Sundays. We visited on a Monday, so we missed out on that.