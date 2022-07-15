PETE TITTL: Queen reigns with pizza, chicken, more

I really don’t think there’s a niche in the restaurant business more competitive than pizza, and now with the established locally owned operations and the franchise giants, we’ve got newcomer Pizza Guys and the returning Straw Hat. We have many, many choices.
One of the low-profile pizza places I like is Queen Pizza and Krispy Krunchy Chicken on Mount Vernon Avenue, in a tiny strip mall spot near an Albertsons grocery store.
This is a place that tries to offer so many different things, including those funky fried potato swirls on a stick that you usually see at the county fair, along with chicken, wedges, pizza, sandwiches, wings — you name it. Usually that’s a danger sign that the kitchen is stretched too thin. But in this case, there are some things they do quite well.
One is the fried chicken, which is supposed to have some sort of Cajun flavor but I’m not picking it up, at least as compared to the spicy version I’ve enjoyed at Popeyes. What makes it so good is how thick and crunchy the batter is, to the point that it resists the bite quite well, yet the poultry inside is still moist and not dried out. Even my companion, not usually a big fan of fried chicken, has been wowed by this product. I’m wondering if there’s a brine involved to keep that meat so moist.
On a recent visit, we ordered the three-piece white meat chicken meal ($5.99) and received a perfect breast and two very meaty wings. I’m not sure the definition of a meal is accurate, though, as you get only one of their honey butter biscuits that are freshly made accompanying the chicken. The biscuits have the equivalent of frosting on top and are basically designed for folks who are worried they’re not getting enough sugar in their diet.
Our order also included the large bacon and cheese wedges ($6.99), a medium Cajun chicken pizza ($15.99) and a large red beans and rice ($4.49). One thing we’ve learned about Queen Pizza is that some items aren’t always available. We tried to order the Queen tornado potato ($2.49), which is that swirling, fried potato on a stick that I mentioned above, and the chicken cracklings (fried chicken skin pieces, $4.49). Neither were available, though we’ve enjoyed them in the past.
We like the wedges almost as much as what Rusty’s serves, and this version with the mozzarella cheese and bacon bits on top is quite good. We like the Cajun pizza because it has a nice Alfredo sauce instead of tomato, bits of chicken that seem spicier than the fried chicken, and the veggies are black olives and jalapeno slices. The whole thing works.
They do have a pastrami pizza with mustard, extra cheese, pickles and black olives that’s pretty interesting, but we still prefer the version at Slice of Italy.
The red beans and rice are not as smoky as the version at Popeyes, but I appreciate the lean, clean taste of the beans and the rice is always moist.
They do have a lot of family special packages with pizza, chicken and wedges, as well as an assortment of lunch specials priced from $6.99 to $10.99. And on weekdays you can get a large pepperoni pizza for $7.99, an offering undoubtedly forced by the competition we talked about up top.
The atmosphere is pretty simple: one TV, no games, simple laminate-top tables and functional chairs, a clean tile floor, fans all over. There’s a vague industrial vibe, like you’re in a corporate lunchroom. Most customers in our experience either get delivery or to go. There are four beers offered in bottles, no wine. You won’t be visiting for the ambiance.