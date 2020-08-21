Editor's note: Brimstone was reviewed before the state order halting indoor dine-in service. The Padre Hotel is currently offering dine-in service at its outdoor patio, Prairie Fire, as well as takeout.
We visited Brimstone at the Padre Hotel in late June when restaurants were still open for indoor dining and they were a textbook example of a restaurant that had adopted to the new reality and were keeping customers and staff safe.
There was a burly security guard near the door making sure you had a mask on when you entered. No mask, no entrance. The Belvedere Room straight ahead was still closed, and you had to enter Brimstone only from the area near the north part of the lobby, where the person who seated you, who was wearing a mask, made sure you hadn’t discarded the face covering on your way across the room.
People were seated at safe distances, the pool table usually located under that cool painting of former owner Milton “Spartacus” Miller, had been removed and we even noticed a special employee sanitation station at one table with hand sanitizer and paper towels.
Like The BLVD, you scan a QR code with your smartphone and call up the menu. I have to think that even after the pandemic passes, this kind of menu could be something that sticks as it allows the kitchen versatility to switch things out quickly without involving printing.
In July, the governor shut down indoor dining at restaurants because too many didn't take this pandemic seriously so we could keep our economy functioning. On social media, I saw owners crying after the announcement after all those “safe dining” measures had been taken and now only those with the foresight to have an open-air patio could still serve customers on-site.
(Although Brimstone remains closed, the Padre's second-floor patio Prairie Fire started serving dine-in guests on Tuesday.)
The Padre's kitchen came back with their skills still sharp, though there were some unfortunate glitches with service. Growing pains I’d guess out of this shutdown.
My companion selected the caprese pesto pasta ($18), while I chose another “supper” item, the buttermilk-ranch fried chicken ($18), and we capped the dining experience off with one of the desserts, the chocolate toffee blondie ($8), only because the other two desserts, the fried apple pie with bourbon pecan ice cream and the maple bacon cheesecake, were not available on this night.
I avoided the temptation to order an old favorite from Brimstone, their burgers, which are amazing because you can get beef or bison and the customization options are fantastic at only a buck or two extra for fried egg, crisp pork belly, bacon, guacamole or extra cheese.
But I’ve also had that chicken before, and it is amazing. It’s not up there with J’s Place, which serves a traditional style of chicken. The buttermilk-ranch marinade makes for the moistest interior even as the exterior is a crunchy shell seemingly made of minute crispy chunks.
It’s served with a serviceable purple slaw, but the real star is this griddled cornbread made with a restrained amount of jalapeños and smoked cheddar, which my companion picked out immediately and wondered whether the bread had been baked in a wood oven. Served with butter and honey, it almost upstages everything else on the plate.
My companion loved her pasta, though there were serious service issues with it. First of all, we waited 40 minutes for the food even though the place wasn’t busy. Secondly, we ordered it with chicken added ($6 extra), but the chicken was MIA when the dish came. I neglected to closely scan the bill, which included the chicken add-on, and ended up paying for it.
Without the poultry, the pasta is a great vegetarian selection with fresh basil, pearl mozzarella, amazing heirloom tomatoes (she couldn’t get over the quality of those) and supposedly grilled artichoke, but that too was either absent or such a subdued presence that it had no impact on either of our palates.
The pesto was particularly garlicky and was one of the best we’ve had in recent months. This is still a kitchen that emphasizes quality ingredients to make a positive impression.
And the dessert, even though it was our third choice and the only one available, was better than we expected because it followed that Padre formula I just mentioned. The blondie had Belgian dark chocolate chunks, the caramel sauce was made with rum and the house-made ice cream was made with chocolate pretzels. My companion is not one to dig into dessert usually, but the sheer quality of this creation inspired her to forgive them for the missing pie.
Although Brimstone is closed for now, Prairie Fire is serving the same menu on its patio and takeout is available daily (check menu at thepadrehotel.com/dine/brimstone).
