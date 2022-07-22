 Skip to main content
PETE TITTL: PorkChop & Bubba's still smokin' at second location

Without a doubt, Bakersfield in recent years is going through a barbecue renaissance. Whereas we were once a town with few options, we have gained Salty's, Brooklyn's, Angry Barnyard, PorkChop and Bubba's BBQ, Firestone Grill and Prime Time BBQ downtown (a low profile, personal favorite). Now, like Salty's, PorkChop has opened a second location on Coffee across from Trader Joe's and our cup runneth over.

It's located in a Sully's convenience store, and we love the way that place emphasizes local producers like Smith's Bakery, Dewar's and Sequoia Sandwich On The Go. Everything from the beer cave to the fountain soda machines that allow you to create amazing beverages is first-rate, and this is a perfect location for another barbecue place. You order at the counter, there's functional booths and tables inside and then more outside in a well-shaded patio with overhead fans. Most customers to me seemed to be getting the food to go, it being a Friday night.

Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter: @pftittl.

