I've been to London twice in my life and, no surprise, the food didn't impress me. Even their famous fish and chips seemed deficient compared to what the Coconut Joe's and Westchester Bowl serve. My best meals in this famous city came from India-influenced restaurant menus. Kind of like what we now have here with Harrington House.
This small new fusion restaurant located south of The Park at River Walk is a gem in a lot of ways, the latest in a series of sophisticated, high-end restaurants we're seeing opening in Bakersfield in the past 12 months, such as Fredo's, The Botanist, Zama, Mango Haus and Buena Vida Tapas & Lounge. You see fancy but expensive mixed drink options, attractive décor and a kitchen that's going in bold new directions.
I think a common thread in the restaurants I named above is that they're passion projects, and you can learn all about the Harrington House owners on the restaurant's webpage. Karen Gill, Ravinder Gill and Baljit Gill are Punjabi immigrants, one from the highland of Birmingham, England, who found themselves in Bakersfield and built the restaurant "with love and a goal of creating a genuine connection through food."
The place is small, but there's a patio and one of those giant windows that slides up connecting the bar and dining room to the exterior when weather permits, like the pleasant May day when we visited. My companion loved the racks of liquor bottles up above the bar, the beams in the ceiling, the tile work on the floor, the pendant lights. "It's a real modern look," she noted.
She also liked the music, with a lot of Cat Stevens and other mellow choices from his era. The noise level is moderate as on the weekday night we visited it was two-thirds full.
The food was just as impressive, though be warned that the menu is small (four entrees, four sandwiches, three salads, four "munchies"). I wanted to order the smoked tri-tip sandwich with caramelized onions, sharp cheddar and a house herb chutney ($17), but I had read about the HH burger in The Dish column before our visit and could not resist it: a 6-ounce smoked burger patty, house bacon jam, sharp cheddar, red onion, a turmeric vinaigrette, arugula and an elm espresso aioli ($18), all on a brioche bun.
What they brought was cooked to medium, so it was still pink and juicy inside like I like, and the combination of flavors, particularly the turmeric vinaigrette and the bacon jam was just spectacular. They have fresh-cut and battered house fries that are another must order, and I asked for the aioli on the side, which gave me extra to dip the fries in. The smokiness of the beef patty was a nice complement to the bacon.
My companion selected one of the vegetarian choices, the masala succotash ($26), which was so memorable, so satisfying for so many reasons that there is no need to add the grilled chicken option for $6 extra. In the center is a heap of jasmine rice, sitting in a sea of makhani puree (butter, tomatoes, cream), with roasted cubes of paneer cheese and roasted cauliflower florets, with caramelized onion and pepper strings strewn about. There's a cilantro and lime influence on the whole creation and an Indian dukkah (nuts and seeds) as well.
The light roasting of the cheese and the cauliflower adds some smokiness and texture to the whole thing and was the kind of finishing detail that elevated the plate. It was both vibrant and complex, comforting and startling at the same time. Nicolas Carbajal is the executive chef here and I salute him.
On the recommendation of the server, I tried one of the specialty drinks, called The Who's Who ($14), made with Old Forester Bourbon, Famous Grouse Scotch, Humboldt Distillery apple brandy, lemon juice and orgeat (an almond syrup).
It had one of those fashionably cool large ice cubes in it with the restaurant logo embedded in the center. It didn't taste as strong as it undoubtedly was and it made me feel like a character in a Cheever novel.
They are open for breakfast and brunch with separate menus for each, have a coffee bar in one corner and the service was outstanding mostly because the place is exceptionally well-staffed. The owners were visible supervising their dream project, and it's easy to see this will not be a nightmare. It's already on my list of the best new restaurants of 2023.
Harrington House can be recommended for a fine dining experience.
