I've been to London twice in my life and, no surprise, the food didn't impress me. Even their famous fish and chips seemed deficient compared to what the Coconut Joe's and Westchester Bowl serve. My best meals in this famous city came from India-influenced restaurant menus. Kind of like what we now have here with Harrington House.

This small new fusion restaurant located south of The Park at River Walk is a gem in a lot of ways, the latest in a series of sophisticated, high-end restaurants we're seeing opening in Bakersfield in the past 12 months, such as Fredo's, The Botanist, Zama, Mango Haus and Buena Vida Tapas & Lounge. You see fancy but expensive mixed drink options, attractive décor and a kitchen that's going in bold new directions.

