It may be too soon to start looking at the positive side of this pandemic — many people and businesses are still on the short end of the stick — but it has been encouraging the way innovation has led to tweaking the old and offering us new options.
On a recent Sunday afternoon, I drove past the now-closed The Hush Puppy Restaurant/Le Corusse Rouge on White Lane and, even though the high that day was well over 100, someone had a trailer there in the parking lot with a barbershop banner and a tent in the parking lot, and there had to be 50 people standing around waiting to avoid future bad hair days. Who knew such a thing was in our future?
An even better development is the construction of the enclosed patio adjacent to Pyrenees Cafe over on Sumner. Regular readers of this column know how impressed we were with what new owners Rod and Julie Crawford did with the place when they took over in 2015. We raved about how they took our expectations of Basque food and added some creative twists (for example, the regular cabbage soup had potatoes, celery, carrots and zucchini — much more complex but not sacrilegious).
To survive in the COVID craziness, they took an enclosed space directly adjacent to the old bar/dining room and converted it into a really great space, reminding me of what The Mark did with the lot next to their downtown restaurant. I’m certain that after this all passes into the past, this will be a real asset to the business. On the day we visited it was 102, but with the sheltered walls, umbrellas and misters, it was quite pleasant.
We did enjoy the place a lot on a recent Saturday visit even though it is quite loud. It’s just so enclosed and adding the sounds of misters and fans makes conversation somewhat difficult. I won’t even bring up the day drinkers near us. To be fair, our waiter offered to move us to a quieter spot shortly after being seated, but we were really there for the food and the table of 12 near us, men and women in their 20s and 30s mostly, were an entertaining bunch if you could tolerate an occasional F-bomb and other high-spirited exchanges. They were laughing in the face of that virus, in the typical bravado of the young.
It must be noted that Pyrenees had on our visit some of the strictest rules we’ve run across in restaurants. Masks are expected when you’re not eating and drinking, there’s no socializing from one table to the next as in pre-pandemic days, all staff had masks and they expect you to have masks on while entering, leaving or going to the restroom.
Another reason why we like what the Crawfords have done is, much like Luigi’s, they’ve really expanded the menu, making it a great breakfast, lunch or dinner option. What we’ve enjoyed on previous visits include the steak dinners (especially the rib-eye, $31.95), the smothered pork loin sandwich ($16.95, with mushrooms, onions and Gruyere cheese), the lamb Philly ($13.95, think of a cheesesteak with a better meat) and the lamb lollipops appetizer ($18.95, with an inspired garlic-rosemary marinade and honey-balsamic reduction).
For breakfast, my personal favorite is the eggs a la Reyna ($13.95), hash browns smothered in chile verde, cheese and topped with eggs over easy. I also appreciate the way at lunch you can get the full Basque setup or get your entree “American style” for $4 less if you’re not that hungry. It happens. And really overall the Pyrenees is really rounding into another Old Town Kern restaurant attraction on par with Luigi’s.
On this dinner visit, my companion ordered the breast of chicken in garlic sauce ($22.95) while I selected the 12-ounce maple-infused, bone-in pork chop ($28.95), both entrees including the setup.
I already mentioned how they’ve done good things with the soup, though I must confess in the middle of winter we still make the basic version from the recipe that the Wool Growers staff shared with everyone long ago (email me if you missed it and want it). The salad in most Basque restaurants is ultra-basic, with lettuce and a light vinaigrette. What the Pyrenees gave us was special, with sliced beets and cucumbers, olives, cherry tomatoes, purple onions and Parmesan cheese, even corn.
The fries are dark, fresh-cut gems, and yeah, the green beans are canned not fresh, but they did jazz them up with tomato sauce.
Of the entrees, the pork chop was clearly the best, 1 inch thick with high-quality pork and the maple adding the perfect touch of sweetness that too many try to add to such an entree with apples. It was like a solid steak, fire-grilled with a perfect maple sauce over it.
I also loved the sauce on my companion’s chicken, a light garlic cream sauce with tomatoes, but the two boneless chicken breasts were just too rubbery. As someone who’s been making a lot of variations of that poultry in our kitchen lately, that gave me a boost of confidence. Undercooking or overcooking chicken is a culinary crime, especially when the potential with that sauce was so promising.
Service was great from a young waiter who was professional but not overbearing. And I do give him props for recognizing that with our one drink apiece we were probably unsuitable neighbors for the Dirty Dozen next to us.
The amusing moments came when they got the tab for the food and drink as we were preparing to depart. All on one ticket. I don’t know about you but figuring out who owes what is pretty challenging when I’m stone-cold sober. I’m sure hilarity ensued as they all had to sort that out.