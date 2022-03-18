PETE TITTL: On a wing and a flavor, chicken spots hot in Bakersfield

The chicken sandwich/planks trend is really picking up in Bakersfield with a new place at both the Valley Plaza and the opening of the long-in-the-works The Chicken Shack in the northwest.
There will be more opening soon, and with every fast-food place jumping on the trend you will have no excuse if you get a hankering for such a treat late at night or in the morning. They are everywhere.
The Coop has opened in the Valley Plaza food court in what was supposed to be Buddy Chicken, but that never took flight, just like your average piece of poultry. This is a really simple menu: a few salads and sides, three "hot chicken" items: sandwich, tenders and hot chicken and waffles.
There are four heat levels: none, mild, medium and hot. I've often found today's medium is yesterday's hot and the hottest is usually geared to a manhood-challenge dare and I don't want to destroy my tastebuds. I ordered the four-piece fingers ($8) with fries ($3) and got a honey mustard dipping sauce on the side.
The planks here are really close to the quality of Raising Cane's, which pretty much sets the standards, and I saw the guy from my spot at the counter breading them to order, frying them nice and crispy and then tossing them with the oil that really added some power. The fries were standard variety crinkle-cut, nothing dazzling.
Considering the size of the planks, it seems like a decent value. And considering how many places have closed in the mall's food court, such as the Thai restaurant and the venerable Hot Dog on a Stick, I think The Coop will corral some customers.
The Chicken Shack is a small chain with other valley restaurants in Fresno, Clovis and Hanford, and the menu and the sauces are far more diverse here. They even offer burgers, bone-in wings, nuggets, homemade chili and a waffle chicken slider. On our visit we sampled the "single shack" burger ($11.49), a six-piece wings ($12.49) and a five-piece fingers ($10.49) tossed with hot chili garlic sauce.
The burger is the least impressive thing we sampled. Oh, the bun was a grilled multi-grain with regular and black sesame seeds on top, the patty was made with Harris Ranch beef according to the woman serving us, but it was kind of like ordering a burger at a Mexican restaurant. Why would you avoid the specialties?
The wings were great: meaty, very crispy and impressive enough to order again, though the lemon pepper we ordered them with was a dry seasoning and we'd go for one of the 23 sauces for a stronger flavor impact. The fingers were about the size of what we got at The Coop, and the hot chili garlic is a total winner, more nuanced than the spicy variety at The Coop. And there are so many I want to try, such as the Korean barbecue, creamy garlic Parmesan and the "Oh Jeez Szechuan."
If The Chicken Shack has a competitive advantage over its many competitors, I have to believe the sauces will be the thing. The fries are truly interesting: long, lightly battered julienne-cut.
The dining room is small and fast-food functional but has an ultra-cool mural of old Bakersfield landmarks including Buck posing with his old Cadillac. Service was really quick for cooked-to-order (10 minutes) but the order taker still in training struggled to input the order into the computer on a reasonably swift basis.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.