PETE TITTL: On a roll at Pizza Guys

Let's face it: Most small takeout pizza places do not emphasize quality ingredients. It's something to get quickly, often to feed the kids or for a birthday party. Low prices rule.
Pizza Guys is something different, and not just because they use whole milk cheeses. They offer a lot of interesting specialty pizzas including a few using that Impossible beef substitute. They have these amazing Cheezee Garlic rolls, with or without bacon. And they offer free two-liter sodas or ice cream if you spend at least $20, as well as a frequent customer app on the phone that offers specials and free food.
The first Bakersfield restaurant from the small chain is located in what is something of a hub for Bakersfield dining, the corner of Stockdale Highway and California Avenue, near that great California Fish Grill and Randy's Donuts. It's a small place — don't expect a parlor — with only four seats for waiting for your food after you order it.
One thing that struck me is that on the receipt it notes the time you ordered it and puts in writing a "Promise Time," which in our case was 20 minutes after we completed the sale. The kitchen almost made it, coming in two minutes after that, but it's fascinating that a business today feels the need to put that on the receipt.
We tried a couple of the specialty pizzas, the cup and crisp pepperoni duo ($14.99) and the Texas barbecue ($14.99), as well as a street taco flatbread pizza ($10.99) and those Cheezee Garlic rolls ($8.99) with marinara sauce.
If I had to put one thing on the must-order list, it's those rolls. They take their dough and roll it up after spreading a white garlic cream sauce, the whole milk mozzarella cheese and minced garlic on the dough. It's like a pinwheel, then sliced a bit over an inch high and baked till the cheese and sauce are caramelized on the bottom. The bacon version has that pork added, but you don't need it.
These are an experience in themselves. We've had many variations over the years of garlic rolls, but this is exemplary. That advanced creaminess that you get from the whole milk cheese is what, I think, makes them so satisfying.
The other food we sampled was also good, the taco flatbread made with taco sauce instead of tomato sauce, grilled chicken bits, cilantro, diced tomatoes and yellow onions, mozzarella (less than on the other pizzas) and lime wedges and a small bottle of Cholula hot sauce on the side. It's 16 inches long and the menu says it's enough for two, but it's a great value at $10.99.
Pizza Guys' pepperoni duo is interesting as it uses regular pepperoni slices and some with the casings left on the outside causing the "cupping" effect during baking, a feature popularized by nearby competitor Mountain Mike's. Being from Wisconsin where almost all sausages retain the casings, even hot dogs, for a truly positive impact on both juiciness and flavor, this is something I do like to see. You should know that if you create your own pizza, you can choose this as one of the toppings.
The Texas barbecue has grilled chicken, bacon, red onions and a spicy barbecue sauce. It seemed particularly thick with cheese.
Another reason that Pizza Guys is special is the customization options. There are four crusts, including gluten-free, and 10 different sauces including pesto, pink and Kogi Serrano chili sauce. They list six different cheese combinations including the Italian three-cheese blend if you don't like mozzarella by itself.
The menu also includes classic and boneless wings, four penne pastas, a calzone and desserts that include a fresh baked eight-inch chocolate chip cookie and baked cinna-twists.
Delivery is available from the restaurant or three other delivery services.
Pete Tittl's Dining Out column appears in The Californian on Sundays. Email him at pftittl@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter at @pftittl.