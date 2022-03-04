PETE TITTL: Olive & Orange Bistro a hidden gem

The northeast sure seems to be growing a lot of homes and that bodes well for the restaurants of that area. We drove past Tony's Pizza near the city softball fields up there on a Friday night and the parking lot was jammed. Even though a short distance to the east closer to the canyon, there's a Me-N-Ed's waiting to open. People in that part of the city are patronizing the restaurants.
Even further along Highway 178 is Olive & Orange Bistro, a promising spot that reader Trista Longcrier told us about in an email. It's a wedding venue that is part of the Rio Bravo Ranch and has very limited hours, basically lunch and early dinner, except on Friday and Saturday when it stays open till 7:30 p.m. Don't laugh, that's late for some of us. There's a cool patio, a peacefulness due to the remote location and a wine bar. We liked a lot about it, but the service needs some work.
"Not only is it completely gorgeous inside, but it is also equally beautiful outside with the surrounding vineyards to look at while dining on the patio," wrote Longcrier in an email. "They feature Rio Bravo ranch olive oil and Nickel's family farms wine. They have an amazing menu that is all fresh with lots of vegetarian options to choose from. If you do go, make sure to try a French dip sandwich and butternut squash tacos. Those are two of my favorites."
Inspired by that, I did order the French dip ($15.99), which came with a side dish, and I chose the loaded baked potato soup, while my companion chose the chicken piccata ($22.99) from the list of four entrees. Those grilled butternut squash tacos ($14.99), the drunken shrimp piccata ($22.99) and the intriguing grilled chicken club sandwich ($16.99), made with provolone, ham and bacon, will have to wait for a future visit.
The French dip was everything you'd want from a sandwich like this, inspiring my companion to remark after she dipped it in the au jus and took a bite that it's hard to beat something like this. The beef was so thinly sliced and high quality, the French roll was fresh and toasted, the provolone cheese portion was perfect — enough to taste, not overdone as on a Philly cheesesteak.
It really exemplified the sort of grace notes we saw in abundance here. For example, my companion ordered a side salad and asked for the balsamic vinegar dressing. It was made with a white balsamic and some of the Nickel family olive oil as well as Dijon mustard. Quite an intriguing combination. It was evident from the first taste that this is a fresh dressing. The ranch dressing is also made in house.
We felt the same skill evident in my companion's chicken, with a boneless breast perfectly grilled then sliced, resting on a bed of basmati rice, caper sauce on top with bits of onion and tomato found here and there.
Presented on a sun-yellow oval platter (the utensils and plates are even tasteful), it was quite impressive, and you wonder if the kitchen crew is used often for weddings that end up there.
The restaurant seems to have a core group of regulars, as the tables filled up and there was a real conviviality in the air. Noise is moderate, but a lot of the customers were enjoying the place.
Our only real issue was service. Friendliness was not an issue, just not the kind of pampering you usually receive in a small restaurant.
For example, the soup was lukewarm at best when brought to the table, and it sure seemed to deserve better: a simple, not fatty in the least, blindingly white soup with just a bit of cheese and bacon on top — satisfying but not too rich or overdone.
Also everything came in spurts: the sandwich and the salad, then some time later the chicken piccata and the soup. There were long stretches of inattention.
The wine list is sparse but does have most varietals. There is no draft beer, only bottles, but they do offer 19, including some imports, and they have a variety of hard seltzers. The corkage fee if you bring a bottle is $18.
When I shared a menu on social media, a friend said she didn't feel like driving 40 minutes to get there unless it was at least a one-star Michelin restaurant. To that I reply, if you live in the northeast this is a great option, and if you make the drive, think of it as a trip out of town, because the atmosphere near the ranch is quite a contrast to the rest of the city.