PETE TITTL: Oh, G's! This is some great Texas barbecue

Editor's note: This review was conducted when the business was at its previous location at Sidding Road.
Let’s just say you’re tired of your old barbecue standbys like Salty’s, Angry Barnyard and PorkChop & Bubba’s. And you're willing to take a chance on a spot that began inside a Chevron gas station in an obscure location west of town and just recently moved to southwest Bakersfield inside Cataldo's.
G’s Smoked Texas BBQ is for you. Though I must warn you that like most decent barbecue places they will run out of meats because this isn’t like slapping a burger patty on the grill after someone orders it.
Low and slow like most brisket should be done means if a place wants to continue to survive economically, they can’t cook too much. The mac and cheese may be gone, too, even at 3:30 p.m. on a Monday. This is the chance you take when visiting this place that readers tipped me off to as worth a visit.
Before the move, it started about six miles outside of town at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43, at a corner that shows little signs of life other than the Chevron station. That's where we sampled it in a location with just a few tables for diners.
The woman behind the counter said on Monday the brisket usually lasts to almost closing time, but not that day. Forget about beef ribs, though, as those are only available on Thursday but she did tell me that they use only the "dino" beef ribs so I will definitely be back for that.
"The other ones just don’t have enough meat on them," she said, and I was glad that another barbecue lover was working there.
On our first visit, we ordered a tri-tip sandwich ($15), a pulled pork sandwich ($12) and a barbecued chicken plate ($18), which came with two sides.
It was interesting how they handled the whole sauce controversy inherent in barbecue. Many fans insist sauces are unnecessary. With the chicken, they put it on the side. The tri-tip stood on its own. The pulled pork, stripped into very long and thick strings of meat, had just a bit drizzled on it after assembly, a move that I appreciated (I always like my pulled pork with sauce) though I recognized the way they did it will likely irk everyone — too little sauce for the sauce fans, any at all is offensive to the sauce haters.
The chicken was red like tandoori chicken and particularly smoky, though my companion thought it too dry. The tri-tip was so good even though the smoke ring was thin that I knew I had to go back for the brisket on another day, recognizing that my bias toward the brisket prepared by PorkChop & Bubba’s made it likely that I would come away disappointed.
Went back on another day to try the brisket sandwich ($12) and the beef rib plate ($24). I can understand why the brisket sells out: nice smoke ring, decent flavorful but not overwhelming rub, it’s got a solid barbecue sauce on the outside. Nice, tender slices, too.
Beef ribs are only available on Thursday and that woman at the register explained that some regular customers call ahead to pick them up later in the day for dinner. They weren’t ready in the morning, and we had to swing on by again later.
I can see why they’re a big draw. There’s a large piece of meat on the bottom of the bone cut into four strips that are three inches long about one inch from bone to and about quarter-inch wide. Really nice smoky taste. You get two on the plate and the portion of meat is like a small steak on each rib.
I did also like the beans, which had a reasonable but not overdone amount of meat bits with onion and celery mixed in.
The crew is pleasant and helpful, and if you call ahead, they can tell you what’s left or save you some.
